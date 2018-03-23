SIAA 2018 Final Results Announcement

"The 3 South Indian ASDF Awards (SIAA) 2018 has been declared the results of Phase 5 today in a press conference held at Bangalore, Karnataka, India. The most awaited results of the South Indian ASDF Awards are now out by the core members.

-- The Association of Scientists, Developers and Faculties South India hosts the SIAA each and every year across the South India to identify and markup them into a higher level which could be visualized into greater standards. The year long's suspense is now out after various levels of ascertaining of documentation, qualification eligibility and various factors. The narrowing was done in various levels bringing out the 3843 nominations to 51.The Association of Scientists, Developers and Faculties (ASDF International), an International Organization fostering Research and Development hosts the SIAA to recognize people from micro level to a greater macro level. This is extended across all the states of South India and people of South Indian origin to choose the best out of all. The team headed by Dr. Purushothaman Seetharaman, President of South Indian ASDF Awards 2018, the outright task begun in the month of May 2017 with an open call for the nomination of the South Indian ASDF Awards.With a back support from Dr. Uma Narsariya Dulhare, President – South India who is the Professor and Head in Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad; Dr. Sivagama Sundari, Secretary – ASDF South India who is the Professor in VV College of Engineering;and Dr. Gopikrishnan Sundaram, Treasurer – ASDF South India who is a Professor in Karpagam College of Engineering, Coimbatore the entire process was influentially into the track.The categories of South Indian ASDF Awards may comprise the following nominees at the end of the Phase 5 nominations. For the Best Circuit Faculty Award, there are 11 finalist which includes Selvaperumal Sundaramoorthy of Syed Ammal Engineering College, Bindu Kolappa Pillai Vijayammal of RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Sivaprakash Chokkalingam of Sri Sairam College of Engineering, Arangasamy Radhakrishnan of Paavai Engineering College, G K Jabash Samuel of Rohini College of Engineering and Technology, Karthikeyan M of Ahalia School of Pharmacy, Amutha Thangamalai of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Poongodi Ravikumar of KIT - Kalaignar Karunanidhi Institute of Technology, Kannan Shanmugam of Malla Reddy Engineering College, Vimala V of Avinashilingam of Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women and Mythili Selvakumar of University College of Engineering.For the Best Circuit Student Award, Divya G of Sri Sairam College of Engineering.For the Best Director Award, there are 2 finalist which includes K K Ramasamy of Paavai Engineering College and Indumathi Jayaraman of Anna University.For the Best Familiar Female Faculty Award, there are 4 finalist which includes Deepa Priya Natarajan of Kongu Engineering College, Hemalatha Sanjay of IFET College of Engineering, Malini Kalale Venkatarao of Sri Sairam College of Engineering and Gowri Amrik Sivakumar of Dr Pauls Engineering College.For the Best Familiar Male Faculty Award, there are 7 finalist which include Chitta Venkata Phani Krishna of KL University, Balasubramanian Kumarasamy of The M.D.T. Hindu College, Bheemeswara Reddy Vaddireddy of Sri Sairam College of Engineering, Vinod A S of VTM NSS College, Srinivasan Pachamuthu of Kongu Engineering College, Anil Kumar of Sri Sairam College of Engineering and Balaji Venkatesh of Sri Sairam College of Engineering.For the Best Research Infrastructure Institute, Rohini College of Engineering and Technology, Kanyakumari is into the final stage.For the Best Scientist Award, there are 5 finalists widely including Jayanna Kanchikere of St. Peter's Engineering College, Pavunraj Manickam of Vivekananda College, Kanakarajan Mary Freny Joy of Jeppiaar Engineering College Gangavathi Parameswarappa of Sri Sairam College of Engineering and Chaarlas Lazar Jeganathan of St. Joseph's College.For the Best Non-Circuit Faculty Award, there are 3 finalists which includes Joanna Philip Sarathabai of Hindustan University, Kalaivani Anbarasan of Saveetha School of Engineering and Ramesh Raju of Santhiram Engineering College.For the Best Non-Circuit Student Award, there are 2 finalists which includes Alok Shome of Sri Sairam College of Engineering and Vidya MR of Sri Sairam College of Engineering, Bengaluru, Karnataka.For the Best Young Researcher (Female) Award, there are 4 finalists which includes Sridevi Gutta of Malla Reddy Institute of Technology, Mary Praveena Savariar of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology, Vennila Arumugam of CMS Institute of Management, and Vijaya Kumari Valsalam of Coimbatore Institute of Engineering and technology.For the Best Young Researcher (Male) Award, there are 4 finalist which includes Arun Chokkalingam of RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Jayakumar Pachamuthu of Paavai Engineering College, Bastin Jerome Viswasam of St. Josephs' College and Raja Ram S of Kalasalingam University.For the Best Young Scientist Award, there are 6 finalists widely including Sathyanarayanan PSV of Ford Motors Company, Murulidhar Krishnapura Doddi Shivaiah of K S Institute of Technology, Naveen Eswaramoorthy of Cameron A Schlumberger Company, Vootukuri Venkata Prathibha Bharathi of Malla Reddy College of Engineering & Technology, Hari Krishna Subbaiah of Sri Sairam College of Engineering and Sudha Gunasekar of Vivekanandha College of Technology for women.For the Best Engineering College, Dr. Paul's Engineering College, Tamilnadu.The winners & finalist though will be added into the website for the Hall of Fame had also been personally visited by a committee of member(s) to validate and ascertain the documents submitted by each and every individual and institute. Always South Indian ASDF Awards aims in finding the right person after proper authentication and awarding them. The President of SIAA has assured that the same trust and reliability of the SIAA will be main motto and the same will be adhered with.Widely closing the committee along with the South India ASDF President Dr. Uma Narsariya Dulhare gave an open call for all the public to be as a part of this SIAA and witness the victory of people on 07April, 2018 at Bangalore, India at 11 AM.