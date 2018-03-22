 
Arizona ECO Fashion Week Inaugural Event

Arizona's Fashion Incubator launches first ever AZ ECO Fashion Week
 
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Arizona Apparel Foundation, LabelHorde, AZ Fashion Source, ASU and sustainable Arizona fashion brands and experts will unite at F.A.B.R.I.C. for a week of education, engagement and entertainment exploring eco fashion, slow fashion and sustainability in the business of fashion.

On April 24th to 28th, 2018, the week will include a screening of the movie True Cost, expert panel discussions, student conversations, and a green trunk show.  The event will culminate in a "reFABRICate" fashion show highlighting sustainable local brand's collections as well as launch F.A.B.R.I.C.'s reFABRICate initiative, coordinated by local designer Ellen Dayan in which she works with a team of local designers to breathe new life into AZ Fashion Source's manufacturing scraps. Right after the fashion show, reFABRICate apparel will be available to purchase at the Eco Pop-Up Shop.

"Arizona ECO Fashion Week is a collaborative effort" says AZ Eco Fashion Week Conference Director, Neha Kusum Purohit. "We hope to engage Arizona designers, businesses, academics, youth, students, experts, and leaders in the community to explore a new frontier in the business of fashion: ECO Fashion."

AZ ECO Fashion Week invites community members to engage, envision, and execute events centered around sustainability and fashion throughout the valley during Earth and Fashion Revolution Week. With the support of Fashion Revolution, AZ Eco Fashion Week encourages Arizonans to join in on the conversation at #azecofw and ask #WhoMadeMyClothes on social media during the event. This international effort raises awareness to pressing issues in sustainable fashion and brings international attention to the solution that F.A.B.R.I.C. offers with local, small batch manufacturing and design resources.

Angela Johnson and Sherri Barry, co-founders of Arizona Apparel Foundation and F.A.B.R.I.C. Tempe, visionaries behind AZ Eco Fashion Week, want to build an opportunity for local community to participate in this zero waste project, based on the principles of circular economy, while creating economic value and reducing environmental impact through fashion design and local manufacturing.

For a schedule of events, tickets, panelists, participating designers and more, visit www.azecofashionweek.com

F.A.B.R.I.C. is a fashion incubator where emerging designers can grow their abilities and their businesses. Featuring co-working and event spaces, workshops and classes as well as mentorship, micro-manufacturing and marketing opportunities, F.A.B.R.I.C. allows designers to take their idea from concept to sewn to sold. The facility is a unique partnership of the City of Tempe, the 501c-3 Arizona Apparel Foundation, LabelHorde and Arizona Fashion Source and is located in downtown Tempe just off of Mill Avenue and on the Arizona State University footprint as well as online at www.fabrictempe.com.

ARIZONA APPAREL FOUNDATION is an Arizona non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that is located inside of AZ's fashion incubator, F.A.B.R.I.C. and can be found online at www.azapparelfoundation.org. The Foundation's mission is to provide Arizona's emerging designers and brands with innovative, small batch manufacturing and strategic business resources, so they can build sustainable fashion businesses locally. Its vision is to support cutting edge research and innovation in wearable tech and to build a sustainable and exciting new industry in Arizona.

LABELHORDE is a category-driven, online directory of fashion businesses enabling users to easily locate local emerging and established designers, boutiques, manufacturers, photographers, models, stylists, industry supplies, fashion schools and all things fashion related in Arizona. LabelHorde.com also features a Fashion Classifieds page for local fashion jobs, a Fashion Calendar that lists all local and important national fashion events. LabelHorde is located inside of AZ's fashion incubator F.A.B.R.I.C. where it offers lessons/classes, tech pack services, consulting, and design studio resources that designers need to start and run their businesses.

ARIZONA FASHION SOURCE is a small batch apparel manufacturer located inside AZ's fashion incubator F.A.B.R.I.C., that uses sustainable and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes to create samples and production runs with no minimums. AFS manufactures heavy- and light-weight knits and wovens on industrial sewing equipment and the latest CAD programs and can be found online at www.azfashionsource.com.

Click to Share