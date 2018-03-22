 
Industry News





MBMA Welcomes New Members Premier Steel Doors and Frames and Hunter Panels

The Metal Building Manufacturers Association welcomes two new members to its ranks.
 
 
CLEVELAND - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- www.mbma.com: The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) announces the addition of two new members. Premier Steel Doors and Frames and Hunter Panels have joined MBMA as Associate members. With the addition of these new members, MBMA now has 72 Associate Members, the most in the association's 62-year history.

MBMA serves as the voice of the metal building systems industry, and its members produce nearly 30,000 building projects each year. The organization provides leadership, promotes research, and has an array of educational resources for anyone interested in metal building systems and their benefits. MBMA membership consists of three categories: Building Systems members, made up of metal building systems manufacturers; Associate members, which includes metal building systems suppliers; and A/E members, which are architecture and engineering firms and related service providers.

MBMA members are at the heart of the metal building industry, working with design professionals, educators, building code officials and others to advance the industry. Member benefits include exclusive access to monthly, quarterly and annual statistics, unique continuing education opportunities and publication discounts. Through its various committees, MBMA members provide information and research that is leading the advancement of the metal building systems industry.

Premier Steel Doors and Frames offers metal building door systems, hollow metal doors and frames and aluminum windows. The company is headquartered in Monroe, LA and is represented by its president, Joey Meggs. Hunter Panels manufactures and sells Polyisocyanurate insulation boards for use in roof and wall assemblies. It is headquartered in Portland, ME and Edward Krusec, Hunter's Director of OEM/Private Label Sales will serve as its MBMA representative.

MBMA's members continually work to educate and inspire the building community about the variety of uses and design flexibility of metal buildings. To learn more about membership opportunities, contact mbma@mbma.com.

Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, MBMA.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. Resources include technical materials, research reports and design guides.

Contact
Dan Walker, Associate General Manager
***@mbma.com
Source:MBMA
Email:***@mbma.com
Tags:Mbma, Metal Building Manufacturers, Dan Walker
Industry:Construction
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
