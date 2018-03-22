News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fashion Umbrella Foundation prepares for model casting of Baltimore Fashion Week
The upcoming model casting is open to models of varied heights and sizes. The Foundation is seeking female modes up to a dress size 16, and males up to a chest size of 48". To include an added twist to the production during the 3-day fundraising fashion runway event the Fashion Umbrella Foundation has opened its model registration to petite, plus size, and tattooed models.
"ART is ALIVE!! is the theme for this year's Baltimore Fashion Week event and what better way to uphold the artistic factor of the event than by including varied sizes, heights, and personal expressions through artistic body illustrations. I stand by this decision and I applaud every model who has registered to date" stated Sharan Nixon, Founder of the Fashion Umbrella Foundation.
Registration is available online and through the event website.
To find out more about Baltimore Fashion Week visit http://www.baltimore-
Contact
Fashion Umbrella Foundation
***@thefashionumbrella.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse