 
News By Tag
* Fashion Show
* Models
* Fundraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Fashion Umbrella Foundation prepares for model casting of Baltimore Fashion Week

 
BALTIMORE - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- In the light of preparing for the 11th annual Baltimore Fashion Week August 17 – 19, 2018 at the Columbus Center in Baltimore, the Fashion Umbrella Foundation is excited for its upcoming model casting on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The upcoming model casting is open to models of varied heights and sizes.  The Foundation is seeking female modes up to a dress size 16, and males up to a chest size of 48".  To include an added twist to the production during the 3-day fundraising fashion runway event the Fashion Umbrella Foundation has opened its model registration to petite, plus size, and tattooed models.

"ART is ALIVE!! is the theme for this year's Baltimore Fashion Week event and what better way to uphold the artistic factor of the event than by including varied sizes, heights, and personal expressions through artistic body illustrations.  I stand by this decision and I applaud every model who has registered to date" stated Sharan Nixon, Founder of the Fashion Umbrella Foundation.

Registration is available online and through the event website.

To find out more about Baltimore Fashion Week visit http://www.baltimore-fashionweek.com or the Fashion Umbrella Foundation visit http://www.fashionumbrella.org.

Contact
Fashion Umbrella Foundation
***@thefashionumbrella.org
End
Source:
Email:***@thefashionumbrella.org Email Verified
Tags:Fashion Show, Models, Fundraiser
Industry:Arts
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fashion Umbrella Foundation PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share