Actor Teddo November to debut at Houston Black Film Fest
Fresh from the 2018 South by Southwest Conference, actor, director and musician Teddo November is set to return to Texas Wednesday to premier his directorial debut "Foreclosure: Dead Deed" at the Houston Black Film Festival.
November is an actor and musician best known for his noticeable role in the musical stage play "The Wedding Party," as well as the short film "$hit Stick," which he produced and helped direct in 2017. He is due to release more music later this year, including "Late But Great."
