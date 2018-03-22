 
News By Tag
* Film
* Music
* Film Festivial
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Actor Teddo November to debut at Houston Black Film Fest

Fresh from the 2018 South by Southwest Conference, actor, director and musician Teddo November is set to return to Texas Wednesday to premier his directorial debut "Foreclosure: Dead Deed" at the Houston Black Film Festival.
 
 
Dead Deed x HBFF
Dead Deed x HBFF
HOUSTON - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Foreclosure: Dead Deed is a crime drama inspired by true events in November's (http://www.teddonovember.com/) life. The film tells the story of Mike Graham, a successful accounting executive who appears to have a perfect life, complete with a home and future wife. However, his picture-perfect reality quickly begins to unfold when he loses his job due to allegations of money laundering, forcing him into massive debt and foreclosure.  Desperate to salvage the life he has worked so hard to build, Mike turns to Alex, a childhood friend and active drug dealer, in hopes of generating enough money to remedy his financial ruin.  His quest to regain his fortune could result in him losing it all.

November is an actor and musician best known for his noticeable role in the musical stage play "The Wedding Party," as well as the short film "$hit Stick," which he produced and helped direct in 2017.  He is due to release more music later this year, including "Late But Great."

Foreclosure: Dead Deed, written and directed by November, will be accompanied by an original soundtrack, also produced by November.  The soundtrack is currently available for presale on iTunes (http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1355802762?ls=1&app=i...). The screening will take place at Texas Southern University, located at 3100 Cleburne St., Houston, TX 77004.  Tickets are available on Ticketleap (https://houstonblackfilmfestival.ticketleap.com/foreclosu...).

Contact
Shan
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Film, Music, Film Festivial
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Invisible Eye Entertainment News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share