Unique Masterclass Designed To Assist Atlanta Entrepreneurs To Startups Position Their Brand On TV

-- For many business owners, small or large, positioning the services and products offered by their brand directly before their target audience is the ultimate goal. As a result, there is much resources and effort spent on promoting their brand via popular media outlets. Fortunately for businesses in Atlanta, CEO at iDefine TV has initiated a workshop that is slated to offer insights on the key steps to take to get their brand from YouTube to TV.Although television has been grouped in the category of old media since the advent of social media, it has been proven to be a consistently effective marketing tool for many brands locally and internationally. Contrary to popular belief, television views are still high. Almost all of the US population owns a television. In fact, the average US household has 2.4 televisions and spends an average 5:11 hours watching television.The two-hour AT&T sponsored event is intended to provide businesses with the formula for developing video content that will always help them stand out in their crowded industry. Attendees should also walk away with knowledge of the appropriate tools to create and produce quality videos for television in an effective and efficient manner.In addition, the workshop promises to show businesses how to tap into the power of streaming media (OTT) devices for television to reach over 16 million active monthly viewers: local and national.The one-day workshop will feature an interactive session along with a presentation by iDefine TV's C.F Jackson. According to Jackson, Master Class: How To Get TV Ready In 3 Simple Steps is an event that will be worth the investment."The $15 registration fee for our exclusive workshop fanes in comparison to the wealth of tried-and-proven techniques and tips that will be shared. We're really providing a unique opportunity for businesses in Atlanta to reach TV viewers and explode their sales like never before."This intense workshop hosted by iDeffine TV and McPhail Studios will be held on April 7th in Peachtree Corners, starting at 11am. Business owners in Atlanta seeking to position and validate their brand as experts in their industry are encouraged to register viaas early as possible as seating is limited.