Bestselling Novelist Alex R. Kahler Signs Movie/TV Option with Carrie Ann Inaba's EnterMediarts
Kahler's Immortal Circus series now available for Film, TV & Streaming Adaptation
"I'm very excited to be working with Carrie Ann on this unique and inspiring project. With her extensive experience in dance and performance and my background in circus arts, I have no doubt this will be a show unlike anything we've seen" Kahler said.
Kahler has been published by Amazon's 47North, Simon & Schuster's Simon Pulse, Scholastic, and HarperCollins HarlequinTeen. His fantasy novels include The Immortal Circus, The Immortal Circus: Act Two, The Immortal Circus: Final Act, Pale Queen Rising, Cold Dream Dawning, Black Ice Burning, Shades of Darkness, Echoes of Memory, Runebinder (a current Kindle Daily Deal), and the forthcoming Runebreaker, whose cover reveal was also today and can be seen at http://www.shurtugal.com.
"I have been a fan of the series and feel so honored to be able to share my love for the Immortal Circus with everyone. This project is near and dear to my heart and is a passion project for me," Inaba said.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Alex R. Kahler, arkahler@gmail.com
Laurie McLean, Fuse Literary, laurie@fuseliterary.com
Nicole Perez-Krueger for Carrie Ann Inaba, Nicole.Perez@
