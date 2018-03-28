 
Industry News





Bestselling Novelist Alex R. Kahler Signs Movie/TV Option with Carrie Ann Inaba's EnterMediarts

Kahler's Immortal Circus series now available for Film, TV & Streaming Adaptation
 
 
Alex R. Kahler's The Immortal Circus cover
Alex R. Kahler's The Immortal Circus cover
 
LOS ANGELES - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Alex R. Kahler, bestselling author of adult and young adult fantasy novels, today announced that popular television dance talent show judge Carrie Ann Inaba's production company, ENTERMEDIARTS, INC., has optioned the world, characters and stories in his IMMORTAL CIRCUS fantasy series acquiring motion picture, television and allied rights. The trilogy, which takes place in a dangerous and seductive circus run by supernatural creatures, has been received with great enthusiasm around the world. Its success inspired a spinoff series entitled THE PALE QUEEN.

"I'm very excited to be working with Carrie Ann on this unique and inspiring project. With her extensive experience in dance and performance and my background in circus arts, I have no doubt this will be a show unlike anything we've seen" Kahler said.

Kahler has been published by Amazon's 47North, Simon & Schuster's Simon Pulse, Scholastic, and HarperCollins HarlequinTeen. His fantasy novels include The Immortal Circus, The Immortal Circus: Act Two, The Immortal Circus: Final Act, Pale Queen Rising, Cold Dream Dawning, Black Ice Burning, Shades of Darkness, Echoes of Memory, Runebinder (a current Kindle Daily Deal), and the forthcoming Runebreaker, whose cover reveal was also today and can be seen at http://www.shurtugal.com.

"I have been a fan of the series and feel so honored to be able to share my love for the Immortal Circus with everyone. This project is near and dear to my heart and is a passion project for me," Inaba said.

         ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Alex R. Kahler, arkahler@gmail.com

Laurie McLean, Fuse Literary, laurie@fuseliterary.com

Nicole Perez-Krueger for Carrie Ann Inaba, Nicole.Perez@pmkbnc.com
End
Source:Alex R. Kahler
Email:***@fuseliterary.com Email Verified
Phone:650-747-0796
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 28, 2018
Foreword Literary, Inc. d/b/a Fuse Literary News
