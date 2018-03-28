Bestselling Novelist Alex R. Kahler Signs Movie/TV Option with Carrie Ann Inaba's EnterMediarts

Kahler's Immortal Circus series now available for Film, TV & Streaming Adaptation

Alex R. Kahler's The Immortal Circus cover Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Movie Option

* Kahler Immortal Circus

* Immortal Circus TV show Industry:

* Entertainment Location:

* Los Angeles - California - US Subject:

* Projects LOS ANGELES - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Alex R. Kahler, bestselling author of adult and young adult fantasy novels, today announced that popular television dance talent show judge Carrie Ann Inaba's production company, ENTERMEDIARTS, INC., has optioned the world, characters and stories in his IMMORTAL CIRCUS fantasy series acquiring motion picture, television and allied rights. The trilogy, which takes place in a dangerous and seductive circus run by supernatural creatures, has been received with great enthusiasm around the world. Its success inspired a spinoff series entitled THE PALE QUEEN.



"I'm very excited to be working with Carrie Ann on this unique and inspiring project. With her extensive experience in dance and performance and my background in circus arts, I have no doubt this will be a show unlike anything we've seen" Kahler said.



Kahler has been published by Amazon's 47North, Simon & Schuster's Simon Pulse, Scholastic, and HarperCollins HarlequinTeen. His fantasy novels include The Immortal Circus, The Immortal Circus: Act Two, The Immortal Circus: Final Act, Pale Queen Rising, Cold Dream Dawning, Black Ice Burning, Shades of Darkness, Echoes of Memory, Runebinder (a current Kindle Daily Deal), and the forthcoming Runebreaker, whose cover reveal was also today and can be seen at http://www.shurtugal.com.



"I have been a fan of the series and feel so honored to be able to share my love for the Immortal Circus with everyone. This project is near and dear to my heart and is a passion project for me," Inaba said.



***



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:



Alex R. Kahler,



Laurie McLean, Fuse Literary,



Nicole Perez-Krueger for Carrie Ann Inaba, Nicole.Perez@ pmkbnc.com End -- Alex R. Kahler, bestselling author of adult and young adult fantasy novels, today announced that popular television dance talent show judge Carrie Ann Inaba's production company, ENTERMEDIARTS, INC., has optioned the world, characters and stories in his IMMORTAL CIRCUS fantasy series acquiring motion picture, television and allied rights. The trilogy, which takes place in a dangerous and seductive circus run by supernatural creatures, has been received with great enthusiasm around the world. Its success inspired a spinoff series entitled THE PALE QUEEN."I'm very excited to be working with Carrie Ann on this unique and inspiring project. With her extensive experience in dance and performance and my background in circus arts, I have no doubt this will be a show unlike anything we've seen" Kahler said.Kahler has been published by Amazon's 47North, Simon & Schuster's Simon Pulse, Scholastic, and HarperCollins HarlequinTeen. His fantasy novels include, and the forthcoming, whose cover reveal was also today and can be seen at http://www.shurtugal.com."I have been a fan of the series and feel so honored to be able to share my love for the Immortal Circus with everyone. This project is near and dear to my heart and is a passion project for me," Inaba said.***FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:Alex R. Kahler, arkahler@gmail.com Laurie McLean, Fuse Literary, laurie@fuseliterary.com Nicole Perez-Krueger for Carrie Ann Inaba, Nicole.Perez@pmkbnc.com