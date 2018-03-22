News By Tag
Lennar's Galloway for 55+ is Coming Soon to the Five Knolls Masterplan
"We are thrilled to open this new community and provide the opportunity for incredible amenities and beautiful detached homes for the 55+ demographic,"
Galloway will be an exclusive, age-qualified community that offers a private amenity center along with access to the community amenities in the Five Knolls masterplan. These beautiful new homes will be available in one- to two-story designs, offer between one- and three-bedrooms and with sizes that range from approximately 1,836 to 2,458 square feet.
Crafted with style, convenience and comfort in mind, these new residences will also showcase Lennar's signature Everything's Included® features and new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs. Each home will feature built-in wireless access points for whole-home connectivity, integrated home automation features, elevated kitchens with center islands, granite or quartz countertops, high-quality cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and energy-efficient items for a greener way of life.
Galloway residents will enjoy private access to their own Recreation Area, which has a future planned swilling pool, whirlpool spa, outdoor kitchen and enclosed lounge. The neighborhood is also right next to the new YMCA and Senior Center facilities that are coming soon, directly across from Golden Valley Park.
The Welcome Home Center for Galloway at Five Knolls will be located at 20568 Galloway Drive in Santa Clarita. Visit www.lennar.com for more information.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
