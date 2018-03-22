News By Tag
* Allergy
* Asthma
* Sinus
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Allernow Walk-In Clinics Save Time, Money and ER Visits
"As allergy and asthma physicians, we felt the need to make our specialty care convenient to patients suffering from seasonal and year-round allergies," said Dr. Robert Overholt, head of the allergy practice. Dr. Overholt also hopes Allernow will reduce the burdensome cost of emergency room visits for asthma patients. "We want to help patients get their asthma under control and keep them out of the ER," he said.
The Allernow clinic at 5002 Crossings Circle in Mt. Juliet began accepting walk-in patients last fall. Now walk-ins are welcome at two other area locations: 400 Sugartree Lane in Franklin and 5045 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. Other Allernow clinics are in the works at AASC locations throughout Middle Tennessee.
The Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center also recently expanded its office and shot room hours at several area clinics for the convenience of their immunotherapy patients. "We want to do our part to make our patients' commitment to a cure as convenient as possible so they can do away with their medications. And that means having lunch hours and Saturday hours for patients to get their shots," Overholt said.
The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center provides allergy and asthma care to infants, children and adults of all ages at more than 30 clinics in four states. For more information about Allernow, the practice, its providers and locations, visit www.allergyasc.com.
Contact
The Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center
***@mapandstory.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse