I Am Kreyol Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Raise $30,000 for Production & to Create Empowerment

Boston-based Womenswear Line Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Create Sustainability in Haiti

-- High fashion womenswear label, I Am Kreyol (Kreyol) , recently launched a crowdfunding campaign that embodies its core purpose—creating a movement and giving back. Utilizing Indiegogo , the brand looks to raise $30,000 to not only produce the collection it recently showcased in London but to also start creating economic stability and sustainability in Haiti. Kreyol looks to begin production in April.Founded by, I Am Kreyol is a fashion brand dedicated to ALL WOMEN that was inspired by the Haitian cultural ideals of freedom, resilience and strength. The brand seeks to empower not only the women who wear the beautiful designs but also the women who help produce it. "My mother,, and I left a beautiful life in Haiti in the midst of political unrest in the late 80s when her fashion boutique was burned down. She lost everything and had to begin again," said Fontaine. "Over these past few years, we have been creating, with a goal to maximize and grow the I Am Kreyol fashion brand. Our mission is simple. We seek to empower women to change their narrative and create the life they envision. Our garments are made to enhance our customer's inner beauty and sense of confidence while impacting the lives of women back home. We are seeking to produce our garments in Haiti to work with skilled artisans to provide the opportunity for sustainable income and creativity in the workforce."I Am Kreyol has received recognition from top tier press includingas well as features on the 'Best of Boston' lists for(2016) and(2017).Kreyol is looking to produce Lotus, the capsule collection it showcased during London Fashion Week. Inspired by the beautiful flower with the penchant for growing in some of the harshest of environments, the Lotus collection illustrates a woman's tenacity to be strong, resilient and powerful even in the midst of adversity. The spring/summer collection features vibrant colors and distinct prints made of luxurious fabrics. Kreyol will be hosting a collection preview at the style-centric fashion boutique,, in New York's trendy SoHo neighborhood on April 7th. Brooklyn based Haitian songstressis slated to perform. To RSVP to the event, visit: https://goo.gl/ jdc3Uw To support the I Am Kreyol campaign and to see key pieces from the Lotus collection, visit their Indiegogo page at: https://goo.gl/ itik6a . To view and shop past collections, visit www.iamkreyol.com.I Am Kreyol is a woman's high fashion brand that represents ALL WOMEN: their Freedom, Resilience & Strength. We empower through beautiful designs that makes one feel unique, like a piece of art & through economic stability & sustainability for artisans in our homeland of Haiti. We believe that we are our sister's keeper & that through garment production, we can provide opportunity & exposure for skilled women workers to be able to live the life they desire. Kreyol has been featured in, andas well as on the 2017clothing designer 2016Best of Boston lists. To learn more about the fashion line, visit: www.iamkreyol.com.