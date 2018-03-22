News By Tag
Easter is a Celebration of Resurrection and Life at The Rock Church
The Rock Church (Monroe, WA) and Lead Pastors, Jeff and Melinda Knight (therockchurch.info), have several exciting elements planned for the entire family on Easter Sunday (April 1st); you won't want to miss a thing!
"I love it here. Home is where the heart is, and my heart is right at home here at The Rock Church!" - Al S.
Easter Sunday! April 1st at 8:15am, 9:30am, & 11:00am
'In a world that is seemingly more and more hostile and more and more divided we, the Church, see something different. While people argue politically and try to be right, we, the Church, see something different. Every week we receive "Ask Gods." These prayer requests range from "help me get a job" to "I've been diagnosed with brain cancer." We see you … those who are asking God in faith to move and act on their behalf. Every week we also receive "Thank Gods." These statements of answered prayers range from "I got the job" to "Cancer is beaten." We are launching a brand-new series, Campfire Stories, on Easter: real conversations with real people who are experiencing answered prayers. There's enough bad, tragic and broken, in our world; don't you want to see what we see? The miracles of God!' - Jeff Knight
Guests can expect the services to last about 60 minutes from start to finish where you'll experience a life applicable message, passionate worship, and an exciting atmosphere. The Rock Church is a "come as you are" kind of place; dress is casual so come dressed however you feel comfortable. To take advantage of all that is being offered on Easter, please come early or plan to linger to enjoy the petting farm, complimentary continental breakfast featuring freshly brewed Stumptown Coffee, or just hang out with friends and family.
TRC Kids (infant - 5th grade) Easter Services will enjoy their own interactive worship, message, Easter Egg Hunt, cookie decorating, and more! Be sure to tell your kids all about it and have them invite their friends, too. We have something for ALL ages!
"We plan to make The Rock Church our home. God resides in this church and the hearts of the people that serve here. It is evident beyond question." – DeAnna M.
Where is The Rock Church and how do I learn more?
The Rock Church is located at 16891 146th St SE, Monroe, WA 98272. To stay in the know about all activities, follow The Rock Church (TRC) at Facebook.com/
A non-denominational church, The Rock Church does its very best to make sure your experience is matchless. They do this through powerful worship experiences, life-breathing messages, and, most of all, people loving Jesus and other people. "Christianity is not something done only on Sunday," Lead Pastor Jeff Knight notes. "Being a Christ follower impacts every moment and every day and we aim to be an example of the LIFE that God has given us! There is real potential for meaningful relationships when you redefine your priorities to include church. You will find God, guidance, and friendship at The Rock Church." To learn more about The Rock Church's worship experiences at 9:30am and 11:00am on Sundays, their "Rescue Regardless" philosophy, and missions, please check out their information on the web at http://www.therockchurch.info/
Beth Neibert
beth@bethneibert.com
