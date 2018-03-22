News By Tag
Pupco Brands Inc. Launches Ground Breaking Cat Litter, Plenary™
Plenary: unconditional, unlimited, unrestricted and absolute.
Cat litter has come a long way since the 40+ year post World War II period where non-clumping clay litter was the only game in town. The first major shake-up was the introduction of clumping clay litter in the late 1980's, followed by the market introduction of several all-natural litters with early entrants Feline Pine and Swheat Scoop leading the way. Since the beginning of the 21st century, dozens of all-natural (and Bentonite) cat litters have gained market traction. Within the past 5-6 years, the latest rage is the introduction of "light-weight"
The senior management team of Pupco Brands has extensive experience with cat litter including development, manufacturing and distribution. Three members of Pupco's senior management team have a combined 40+ years of experience developing, manufacturing and distributing all- natural cat litter. Through the years, they studied the competition and spoke with thousands of cat parents and hundreds of pet product buyers, which led them to discover a few things.
"We were introduced to the primary component of Plenary during 2016. At that time, my teammates and I were intrigued, however a bit skeptical given our extensive research of cat litter and the common flaws that come along with it," states Paul Lien, President of Pupco Brands Inc., "After some negotiating we decided to order this organic product to test for ourselves."
In the Fall of 2017, after months of tweaking ingredients, the new and improved litter was sent to a chemist for extensive testing of six major components: clumping, odor control, fluid absorption, dust, tracking and flushability. Once all of these categories were approved, the Pupco Brands team sent the litter to dozens of cat owners, primarily to assess feline acceptance (do cats transition to it quickly?) but also to render reviews based upon their experience with each of the six cat litter features upon which most consumer testimonials address.
Plenary™ received stunning reviews by dozens of cat owners, which validates the product's key claims: No dust, zero-minimal tracking, light-weight, good clumping integrity, excellent odor control, swift cat acceptance, and it flushes down the commode with no issues. Pupco Brands is confident they have found the closest litter to perfection of any cat litter on the planet. To celebrate this discovery, they selected an appropriate product name (ple·na·ry:
"We are incredibly excited to introduce yet another product to our line that offer pet owners only the highest quality ingredients and have been lab tested and approved by the consumers themselves,"
About Pupco Brands Inc.: We are a Texas based manufacturer of leading-edge, premium, consumable products for dogs and cats which address pet health, nutrition and behavior; as well as the pet-home environment. We also provide Veterinarians with a "Veterinarian Only" consumable product line which link "in clinic" to "in home" 24x7 wellness care for dogs and cats.
Learn more at: www.pupcobrands.com/
