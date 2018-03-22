News By Tag
* Mlb
* Ohtani
* Memorabilia
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Topps AuthenticsTM signs Shohei Ohtani to exclusive autographed memorabilia deal
Topps.com is the only place to get authentic signed memorabilia from the Japanese MLB sensation
Ohtani's Topps Authentics autographed memorabilia is available on Topps.com, the exclusive home for his authenticated autographed memorabilia.
"We are excited to add Shohei Ohtani to our Topps Authentics family," said David Leiner, Topps Global General Manager of Sports & Entertainment. "He's a dynamic player who is already commanding a lot of attention. Ohtani and Topps Authentics are a perfect match because fans around the world can feel safe and secure in knowing what they are getting is authentic."
Topps Authentics brings MLB Authenticated items into the marketplace, eliminating the guesswork and uncertainty surrounding signed memorabilia. The signings are witnessed by representatives of Authenticators Inc., the industry standard for autographed and game-used memorabilia authentication. Other MLB players who are part of Topps Authentics include rising stars such as Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres and Amed Rosario.
"I'm excited to be part of Topps Authentics because Topps has a long history in Baseball and partnering with its players," Ohtani said.
"We always support Major League Baseball players and have become great partners with a number of athletes over the years," Leiner added. "We're thrilled to work with Ohtani and his team and to see what he will do on the field this year."
Ohtani was a much sought after player from Japan during the offseason. He's a dual-threat player who can pitch and hit. In Japan, as a pitcher, he had 624 strikeouts in 543 career innings in the Japan Pacific League, and hit .322 with 30 home runs and 98 RBI in 169 games.
His Topps Authentics deal comes on the heels Topps signing Ohtani to an autographed baseball card deal. His first pack-pulled autographed card appeared in 2018 Topps Heritage® Baseball, which is currently in stores.
In addition, Ohtani's TOPPS NOW® card commemorating his signing with the Angels broke a TOPPS NOW® print record with 17,323 cards sold in just 24 hours.
Find Ohtani's Topps Authentics memorabilia only at Topps.com.
About The Topps Company:
Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Indian Premier League, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages®, Garbage Pail Kids®, Mars Attacks® and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps' app portfolio, including Topps BUNT®, Topps NFL HUDDLE®, TOPPS KICK® and Topps® Star Wars℠: Card Trader, has been a hit with millions of fans around the world. Topps' confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop ® Pop, and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com and Candymania.com.
Media Contact
Susan Lulgjuraj
toppspr@topps.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse