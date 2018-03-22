Kosbe Seminar: Managing Workplace Diversity

 
Managing Workplace Diversity

 
 
Managing Workplace Diversity
KINGSPORT, Tenn. - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host Managing a Diverse Workforce seminar on Thursday,  April 19th, 2018 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at The Kingsport Chamber. The training is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE), the Kingsport Chamber and Edwards Ragan and Associates, LLC.

This seminar will increase the attendee's cultural awareness, knowledge, and communication. It aims to create a positive work environment by helping employees recognize and be tolerant of differences among co-workers and help recruiters to recruit and retain a skilled workforce in today's competitive landscape. These differences include the following:

·         Generational

·         Cultural

·         Departmental

·         Unconscious Bias

o    Race

o    Gender

o    Religion

o    Other

Attendees will also understand the benefits of having workplace diversity, which not only refers to the differences between employees, but also the acceptance and celebration of these differences at work.

Who should attend: HR Managers, Recruiters, Office / Personnel Managers, Administrative Assistants, Small Business Owners, Marketing / Sales / Customer Service Professionals.

This is a free training, but pre-registration is required. A light lunch will be served to the event attendees.

Please RSVP online at https://clients.tsbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=10380013 or to Aditi Bhave at 423.392.8825 or abhave@tsbdc.org.

The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8825; abhave@tsbdc.org; 400 Clinchfield Street, Suite 100, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.

The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.

