Kosbe Seminar: Managing Workplace Diversity

Managing Workplace Diversity

Aditi Bhave

Aditi Bhave

This seminar will increase the attendee's cultural awareness, knowledge, and communication. It aims to create a positive work environment by helping employees recognize and be tolerant of differences among co-workers and help recruiters to recruit and retain a skilled workforce in today's competitive landscape. These differences include the following:· Generational· Cultural· Departmental· Unconscious Biaso Raceo Gendero Religiono OtherAttendees will also understand the benefits of having workplace diversity, which not only refers to the differences between employees, but also the acceptance and celebration of these differences at work. HR Managers, Recruiters, Office / Personnel Managers, Administrative Assistants, Small Business Owners, Marketing / Sales / Customer Service Professionals.