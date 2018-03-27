News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tickets, sponsorships still available for 2018 Business Hall of Fame, Lee County
Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida's 2018 Business Hall of Fame, Lee County
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available for Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida's 2018 Business Hall of Fame, Lee County induction and awards ceremony on April 25.
During the event, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida will induct Pason Gaddis, co-founder and CEO of Florida Media Group, LLC, and Gary Griffin, P.E., president and CEO of B & I Contractors, Inc., into the 2018 Business Hall of Fame, Lee County.
The dinner and awards ceremony is Wednesday, April 25 at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, 5001 Coconut Road in Bonita Springs. A cocktail reception at 5 p.m. kicks off the event and will be followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $250 each, and sponsorship packages that include up to eight seats are still available.
The prestigious Business Hall of Fame award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who serve as role models for youth through their professional accomplishments and commitment to the community. Gaddis and Griffin will join a distinguished group of individuals who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its founding in 1999.
To reserve tables, purchase individual tickets or become a sponsor, call the Junior Achievement office at 239-225-2590 or visit www.JASWFL.org. Proceeds benefit local Junior Achievement programs.
About Junior Achievement:
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices. Junior Achievement programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in over 100 countries worldwide. Locally, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida (http://www.jaswfl.org/)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 27, 2018