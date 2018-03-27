 
News By Tag
* Hall Of Fame
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Tickets, sponsorships still available for 2018 Business Hall of Fame, Lee County

Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida's 2018 Business Hall of Fame, Lee County
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Hall Of Fame

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- LINK TO PHOTOS (https://prioritymarketing.sharefile.com/share/view/s103409936984b928)

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available for Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida's 2018 Business Hall of Fame, Lee County induction and awards ceremony on April 25.

During the event, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida will induct Pason Gaddis, co-founder and CEO of Florida Media Group, LLC, and Gary Griffin, P.E., president and CEO of B & I Contractors, Inc., into the 2018 Business Hall of Fame, Lee County.

The dinner and awards ceremony is Wednesday, April 25 at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, 5001 Coconut Road in Bonita Springs. A cocktail reception at 5 p.m. kicks off the event and will be followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $250 each, and sponsorship packages that include up to eight seats are still available.

The prestigious Business Hall of Fame award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who serve as role models for youth through their professional accomplishments and commitment to the community. Gaddis and Griffin will join a distinguished group of individuals who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its founding in 1999.

To reserve tables, purchase individual tickets or become a sponsor, call the Junior Achievement office at 239-225-2590 or visit www.JASWFL.org. Proceeds benefit local Junior Achievement programs.

About Junior Achievement:

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices. Junior Achievement programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in over 100 countries worldwide. Locally, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida (http://www.jaswfl.org/) partnered with more than 280 classroom business volunteers during the 2016-2017 school year to provide more than 10,600 students with Junior Achievement programs in excess of 440 classes throughout Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. For more information on Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida visit www.JASWFL.org, call 239-225-2590 or email info@jaswfl.org.
End
Source:Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Hall Of Fame
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 27, 2018
Priority Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share