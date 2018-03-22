News By Tag
Access Partnership appoints Alexis Serfaty as Director of Global Public Policy
Alexis Serfaty to drive cybersecurity, data privacy, and trade work
"I'm thrilled to be joining Access Partnership as we continue to expand our global presence," Serfaty said. "The firm's work on behalf of the tech sector is unique among consultancies and has a clear developmental benefit. I look forward to working with such a talented team."
Serfaty comes to us from the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council where he was Vice President and Chief of Staff. He has previously worked for the US Department of Transportation, the Trans-Atlantic Business Council and Business Executives for National Security, and has a number of awards and publications to his name.
About Access Partnership
We analyse global trends for the risks and opportunities they create for your business, drawing on long experience of international public policy and technologies new and old. Then we identify policy and technical strategies to mitigate those risks, and drive the opportunities to your advantage, using our proven advocacy methods.
