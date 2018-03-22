Access Partnership appoints Alexis Serfaty as Director of Global Public Policy

Alexis Serfaty to drive cybersecurity, data privacy, and trade work

-- We are delighted to announce that Alexis Serfaty (https://www.accesspartnership.com/directory/sefarty/)has been appointed as our new Director of Global Public Policy. Based in Washington, DC, Alexis will be responsible for driving our expanding operations and will lead the data governance and cybersecurity teams. A recognised leader with a track record of managing international public affairs campaigns for start-ups and Fortune 50 companies, Alexis' expertise covers the US, Europe, and greater Middle East. "Our international data policy work requires deep expertise across a range of geographies,"said Gregory Francis, Managing Director of Access Partnership, "which led us to Alexis Serfaty.""I'm thrilled to be joining Access Partnership as we continue to expand our global presence," Serfaty said. "The firm's work on behalf of the tech sector is unique among consultancies and has a clear developmental benefit. I look forward to working with such a talented team."Serfaty comes to us from the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council where he was Vice President and Chief of Staff. He has previously worked for the US Department of Transportation, the Trans-Atlantic Business Council and Business Executives for National Security, and has a number of awards and publications to his name.About Access PartnershipWe analyse global trends for the risks and opportunities they create for your business, drawing on long experience of international public policy and technologies new and old. Then we identify policy and technical strategies to mitigate those risks, and drive the opportunities to your advantage, using our proven advocacy methods.