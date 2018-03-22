The New Home Therapy Device for Different Kind of Pain

New light-based pain relief technology has shown promise in relieving and even curing pain. FDA cleared home devices are available now. This technology allows you to live pain free and drug free.

-- Avazo Co is pleased to announce that it will be bringing the only FDA-cleared home-use device to gain pain relief and help the body heal itself to the United States. The product developed and manufactured by great Israel company Silk'n Therapy. Device name Heatlux Pro II and it was developed based on a full range of high end professional technologies, packed in small, user friendly and affordable devices designed for safe home use. The method is unique in that it can be used at home and has no negative effects.3-E powerful technology treats the pain at its source, while optimizing and accelerating the body's repair mechanisms to expedite the healing process. Heatlux Pro II applied synergy of 3 energy sources to gain pain relief and help the body heal itself:(1) Bipolar Radiofrequency (RF) - deep penetration technology that reaches the muscles and joints and increases blood circulation to treat the source of the pain.(2) LLLT – Low Light Laser Therapy to treat muscle spasms.(3) Dual Optical Energy – Light with dual wavelengths:(IR) Infra-Red and red spectrum for treating skin pain and stiffness.Silk'n Relief treats Chronic pain (1), Trauma pain (2), Sport pain (3) and menstrual pain (3):(1) It uses specific wavelengths and bipolar RF to stimulate the body's healing mechanisms and increase blood circulation, drawing oxygen and nutrients to the afflicted area. The deep heating creates an optimal healing environment that accelerates tissue regeneration and reduces inflammation, muscle aches, stiffness and pain. The therapeutic effects may also include muscle relaxation and an improved range of motion.(2) Acute pain occurs immediately after an injury, physical labor or extreme effort. It may take some time to heal, which will affect your well-being. You can help your body repair itself by insuring optimal conditions for healing, mainly increased blood circulation as well as pain relief and muscle relaxation.(3) Exercising daily can carry its own injuries. Heatlux Pro II is developed to aid in the rehabilitation process and alleviate the pain of your injury. Clinicians, such as sports physicians, orthopedists, chiropractors and physiotherapists use it daily in their practice, and encourage their patients to do the same from the comfort of their home. We are here to help you stay physically active and healthy! So, keep motivated to engage in sports and test your limits!(4) When used to relieve menstrual pain, Silk'n Relief raises the temperature in the uterus, helps reduce the contractions and contributes to muscle relaxation. As a result, the pain diminishes and women whose lives are often disrupted by menstrual pain, can return to their normal routine.