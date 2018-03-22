 
Industry News





JW Software, Inc. Primacy Risk Goes Live!

Announced today that Primacy Risk Services has moved into production with the FileHandler Enterprise Claims Administrative System
 
 
CLAYTON, Mo. - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Announced today that Primacy Risk Services has moved into production with the FileHandler Enterprise Claims Administrative software. Primacy Risk Services will utilize the FileHandler Enterprise product to manage the risk management needs of their customers, as well as, the claims process for Workers Compensation and Auto Liability claims.

"We are happy to welcome Primacy Risk Services as a business partner and look forward to a providing them with the support to grow their business to new heights. Every new business relationship like this one helps us evolve the FileHandler Enterprise product to the next level, so we look forward to the input from the team at Primacy Risk." – Nicholas Toal, VP of Business Development.

About Primacy Risk Services

Primacy provides unrivaled Fleet Risk Management and Claim Consulting services; Nationwide Investigations; Workers' Compensation and Liability Consulting; Outsourced Risk Management and Medical Case Management. Primacy supports Insured's and Adjusters to reduce the cost of claims. Un-warranted claims of injury is a particular passion of ours whether from a 3rd party or the injured worker. Our Investigators, Medical and Engineering personnel can effectively challenge most every claim of injury.

About JW Software

JW Software, Inc. is a software firm focused on the development and support of product-based Insurance Technology Solutions with a specific emphasis on software systems that support end-to-end Policy & Claims Administration.

JW Software, Inc. provides FileHandler, a .NET, multi-line, browser-based Claims Administration System designed to manage claims for TPAs, Carriers, Self-Insured Entities, Municipalities, Risk Pools, etc. FileHandler is backed by a company with over 25 years of experience in the RMIS marketplace and the system has been strategically designed to enhance our client's current processes and improve productivity through its diverse functionality and dynamic reporting tools.

http://www.jwsoftware.com/primacy-risk-goes-live/

Source:Nicholas Toal
