JW Software, Inc. Primacy Risk Goes Live!

-- Announced today that Primacy Risk Services has moved into production with the FileHandler Enterprise Claims Administrative software. Primacy Risk Services will utilize the FileHandler Enterprise product to manage the risk management needs of their customers, as well as, the claims process for Workers Compensation and Auto Liability claims.About Primacy Risk ServicesPrimacy provides unrivaled Fleet Risk Management and Claim Consulting services; Nationwide Investigations;Workers' Compensation and Liability Consulting; Outsourced Risk Management and Medical Case Management. Primacy supports Insured's and Adjusters to reduce the cost of claims. Un-warranted claims of injury is a particular passion of ours whether from a 3rd party or the injured worker. Our Investigators, Medical and Engineering personnel can effectively challenge most every claim of injury.About JW SoftwareJW Software, Inc. is a software firm focused on the development and support of product-based Insurance Technology Solutions with a specific emphasis on software systems that support end-to-end Policy & Claims Administration.JW Software, Inc. provides FileHandler, a .NET, multi-line, browser-based Claims Administration System designed to manage claims for TPAs, Carriers, Self-Insured Entities, Municipalities, Risk Pools, etc. FileHandler is backed by a company with over 25 years of experience in the RMIS marketplace and the system has been strategically designed to enhance our client's current processes and improve productivity through its diverse functionality and dynamic reporting tools.