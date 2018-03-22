News By Tag
JW Software, Inc. Primacy Risk Goes Live!
Announced today that Primacy Risk Services has moved into production with the FileHandler Enterprise Claims Administrative System
"We are happy to welcome Primacy Risk Services as a business partner and look forward to a providing them with the support to grow their business to new heights. Every new business relationship like this one helps us evolve the FileHandler Enterprise product to the next level, so we look forward to the input from the team at Primacy Risk." – Nicholas Toal, VP of Business Development.
About Primacy Risk Services
Primacy provides unrivaled Fleet Risk Management and Claim Consulting services; Nationwide Investigations;
About JW Software
JW Software, Inc. is a software firm focused on the development and support of product-based Insurance Technology Solutions with a specific emphasis on software systems that support end-to-end Policy & Claims Administration.
JW Software, Inc. provides FileHandler, a .NET, multi-line, browser-based Claims Administration System designed to manage claims for TPAs, Carriers, Self-Insured Entities, Municipalities, Risk Pools, etc. FileHandler is backed by a company with over 25 years of experience in the RMIS marketplace and the system has been strategically designed to enhance our client's current processes and improve productivity through its diverse functionality and dynamic reporting tools.
http://www.jwsoftware.com/
Contact
Nicholas Toal Vice President
***@jwsoftware.com
