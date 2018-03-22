News By Tag
Restoring The Years Global Ministries Celebrates 11 Years
Restoring the Years Global Ministries was founded by Dr. Rhonda Travitt and has evolved into where the word is being preached and men and women of God are fulfilling into God's divine purpose. RTYGM is where lives are restored and destinies are fulfilled in the fullness of HIS time. At RTYGM, they believe that God is a redeemer of time and with that the ministry aims to touch lives through prayer, love, faith and hope.
RTYGM's 11th year anniversary celebration consists of guest speaker, Bishop Brian Keith Williams. Bishop Williams has planted and pioneered over forty churches. Currently, he serves as the presiding prelate of the Apostolic Network of Churches International. Bishop Williams has spoken all over the world including at The Potter House with Bishop T.D. Jakes. "Bishop Williams is an awesome man of God with a heavy mandate on his life, apostolically. He is just one of those preachers that is very sought after and we are very excited to have him at RTYGM's 11th year church anniversary celebration,"
During this four day celebration we will enjoy praise and worship, fellowship, a guest speaker, comedy, testimonies, special tributes in addition to the word of God. RTYGM is also incorporating a "Family and Friends" day which will be that Saturday to enjoy each other and fellowship as God's people .Please join us in celebrating 11 years in ministry with Restoring the Years Global Ministries.
WHAT: RTYGM 11th Church Anniversary, "The Year of Increase"
WHEN: Thursday April 19th-22nd, 2018
WHERE: Restoring the Years Global Ministries 1000 Cobb Parkway N. Ste C. Marietta, GA 30062
WHY: To celebrate 11 years of ministry amongst the body of Christ. All ages, all ethnicities are welcome! For more information visit www.restoringtheyears.org or rtygm11.eventbrite.com
About Restoring the Years Global Ministries:
Restoring the Years Ministries determines to infuse the life of each congregant by renewing their minds to the Word of God, bringing balance in their spirit, soul, and body. This is accomplished through the avenues of teaching, preaching, training, equipping and evangelizing. Restoring the Years Global Ministries seeks to reach a disillusioned and hurting world and to declare that the trumpet must be blown in Zion and the alarm sounded for all believers to take their rightful position within the Kingdom of God. The goal is to evangelize to the world through God's resurrection power and divine demonstration. We aim to fully allow the zeal and passion of God to consume and heal lost souls and fragmented believers within the body of Christ.
Want to learn more? Visit us every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and every Sunday Morning at 10:00 a.m. at 1000 Cobb Parkway N. Marietta, GA 3002.
Contact
Deidre Palode
***@restoringtheyears.org
