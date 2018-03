Investors Bank Presents "The Art of Thriving" Conference for Nonprofits in Queens & Long Island

Keynote presentation will address the topic of How to Manage in Turbulent Times

-- Contacts:Scott Agnoli, Investors Bank973.924.5175Bob Rinklin, Essential PR973-509-3431New Hyde Park, New York (March 26, 2018) – Investors Bank is presenting the Art of Thriving Non-Profit Conference on on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., at The Inn at New Hyde Park, which is located at 214 Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The keynote speaker is Edward Henry, President and CEO of the Doris Duke Foundation and his presentation is titled.The Conference program will also include a panel discussion and a session on the new tax law as well as time for networking and opportunities to meet with the Investors Bank team.Admission to the Conference is free, and pre-registration is recommended, since seating is limited. Leaders and professionals from not-for-profit organizations in Queens and Long Island are invited to attend the Conference. Frequently, the Conference attendees includes executive directors, development staff, board members, program managers, and volunteers from not-for-profit sector."Providing resources for nonprofit organizations is a large part of who we are as a bank," said Jennifer Smith, Investors Bank's Community Development Officer. "The Conference is an opportunity for us to reach out to community organizations within the Bank's footprint in New York and New Jersey. Our goal is to facilitate networking opportunities while providing access to experts in fundraising, financial management, operations and nonprofit tax law."The speakers during the panel discussion will provide case studies and guidance about how nonprofits can develop strategic plans to achieve their visions. The panelists include key executives from local not-for-profit organizations:• Eric Alexander, Director, Vision Long Island ( http://visionlongisland.org/ • Rhoda Klch, President, Equity First Foundation ( https://www.equityfirstfoundation.org/ • Terrie Magro, Co-Founder, Michael Magro Foundation (https://michaelmagrofoundation.com/)David M. Rottkamp, CPA, Partner-in-Charge of the New York City Office and the Not-for-Profit Practice Leader at Grassi & Company (http://www.grassicpas.com/), will discuss the impact of the recent Federal tax reform legislation.Professionals from nonprofits can register by visiting the following website: myinvestorsbank.com/nynfp (https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ef68rzp718dd2ca9&oseq=&c=&ch).For more information or details about the Conference, contact Investors Bank Community Development Officer Jennifer Smith at 718-330-3830 or by email at jlsmith@investorsbank.com. More information is available at #ArtofThriving Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $25 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank's banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.Investors Bank's website is www.myinvestorsbank.com, and the Bank can be followed on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Investorsbank/)and Twitter. (https://twitter.com/investorsbank?lang=en)