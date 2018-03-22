News By Tag
York Fine Arts exhibition explores 'Tales of the Sea'
The gallery's newest mixed exhibition explores the myriad tales of the sea, told from the perspective of some of the country's leading marine artists.
There is nothing so stirring a subject as the sea. For thousands of years it has been a source of both comfort and of trepidation. It is a place where legends are born and ships are wrecked, yet equally a place of quiet power--a sanctuary where the soul can be revived. Through the eyes of artists including Alex Hill, Andrew Stranack-Walton, Juriy Ohremovich and Amanda Jackson, the exhibition explores individual elements of these stories in a superior collection of fine art.
All artwork featured in the exhibition is available to purchase, and ranges from £525 to £6,250. In addition to original paintings and sculpture, signed limited edition prints are also available from £88.
Exhibition opens Friday, 6th April and runs until Sunday, 29th of April 2018. Due to expected high volume of interest, an early viewing is recommended.
For press enquiries or high resolution images, please telephone Deanna Dawkins on 01904 634221.
https://www.yorkfineartsonline.co.uk/
Contact
Deanna Dawkins
***@yorkfineartsonline.co.uk
01904 634221
