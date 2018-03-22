News By Tag
Chassis Plans Company To Exhibit at the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Exposition
The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is THE place to learn the most current information and technology relevant to maritime policy.
San Diego, CA – March 27, 2018
The leader in ruggedized computers, tablets, storage and display systems for defense and military applications, Chassis Plans will be demonstrating their latest products and solutions at the upcoming Navy League Sea-Air-Space Exposition in National Harbor Maryland. Booth 2818. April 9 to 11th, 2018. This important event provides abundant opportunities for attendees to learn about, test and see the most advanced military equipment.
Chassis Plans will be spotlighting their latest products and solutions at the upcoming Navy League Sea-Air-Space Exposition in National Harbor Maryland. Booth 2818. This includes the very cool and exciting new MTP Ruggedized Trifold "Lunchbox" Portable Computing System with THREE 18.5" (1920 x 1080) resolution LCD displays in a small form factor rugged-portable configuration. The total effective viewing area of all three displays together is 5760 x 1080 pixels. It includes support for Intel Core and Xeon CPU's with up to 32GB of ECC system memory. Designed to MIL-STD 810G with maximum configurability to satisfy the requirements for a multitude of rugged computing environments.
Visitors to the Chassis Plans booth will get the opportunity to speak with the company senior management and learn how Chassis Plans' ruggedized products are applicable for their specific needs and applications.
"Our technologies are used in a wide range of shipboard, land based and aircraft applications,"
More about the Exposition:
The upcoming The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is "THE" Exposition to attend each year to display the most current information and technology relevant to maritime policy.
The Navy League's Sea-Air-Space Exposition was founded in 1965 as a means to bring the U.S. defense industrial base, private-sector U.S. companies and key military decision makers together for an annual innovative, educational, professional and maritime based event located in the heart of Washington, DC.
More about the Exposition at http://www.seaairspace.org/
More about Chassis Plans
Chassis Plans is a San Diego, CA based manufacturer of computers, LCD displays, storage arrays that are designed and assembled in the USA for Military and Industrial applications. Chassis Plans was founded in 1997 and has been at the forefront of Rugged and Custom Computer and LCD technology serving the DoD and Industrial markets. All Chassis Plans products are assembled in the USA, ISO 9001:2008 Certified and ITAR Registered
For further information, visit the Chassis Plans website at http://www.chassis-
Contact
Mark Shapiro SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
End
