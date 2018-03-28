News By Tag
Jayne Connery of Care Campaign for the Vulnerable meets Alzheimer Society Ambassador Terry Eccott
They were also joined by special guest Russell Grant and Karin Flowers of CelebFC, at a special event organised by Jayne Connery and her Care Campaign for the Vulnerable.
The Care Campaign for the Vulnerable was set up by Jayne after she decided to take her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer disease, out of a care and have her looked after at home.
The purpose of the campaign is to introduce safety monitoring in all communal parts of care homes and to provide a free advocacy service to help any families that have suffered as a result of poor care.
Russell Grant has helped raised thousands of pounds into Alzheimer's research and spent decades fighting on behalf of dementia sufferers.
Terry Eccott was a former councillor and deputy mayor before he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Since then, he has been a prolific campaigner for awareness of the condition and is an Alzheimer's Society ambassador.
The informal event which was held at the Crowne Plaza in Gerrards Cross was to welcome and thank Terry for joining the Care Campaign. It also gave a chance for care home industry leaders to see how they implement changes.
Jayne said "I've been doing this work now for over five years and still I never fail to feel so humbled and deeply proud to have gained the most incredible loyal supporters to our cause. Today everyone who was sat around the table works or has a loved one in care. From care providers to care support agencies, everyone had a constructive opinion on the care sector and the general consensus is carers do a phenomenal job and many work under extreme pressure. Safety monitoring in communal areas of care homes would help identify problems and help bring solutions for both residents and care staff."
Among the special business guests were Manj Uppal from RCH Care Homes; Trudi Scrivener from Ashridge Home Care; Sandy Briscoe from Carers Bucks; Rachel Kenyon from Adventure with Dementia; and Ann Whiteley from Adults Carers Services.
The event was sponsored by Phillip Scott and Ben Wilson from Care Protect Ltd.
If you would like to know more about the Care Campaign for the vulnerable please visit their website: http://www.cctvincarehomes.com
