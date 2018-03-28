 
News By Tag
* Celebrity
* Charity
* Big Brother
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gerrards Cross
  Buckinghamshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Jayne Connery of Care Campaign for the Vulnerable meets Alzheimer Society Ambassador Terry Eccott

 
 
Jayne Connery and Russell Grant with Alzheimer's Campaigner Terry Eccott
Jayne Connery and Russell Grant with Alzheimer's Campaigner Terry Eccott
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Celebrity
* Charity
* Big Brother

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Gerrards Cross - Buckinghamshire - England

Subject:
* Sponsorships

GERRARDS CROSS, England - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Jayne Connery of Care Campaign for the Vulnerable met with  the Alzeimer's Society's ambassador and prolific dementia campaigner Terry Eccott.

They were also joined by special guest Russell Grant and Karin Flowers of CelebFC, at a special event organised by Jayne Connery and her Care Campaign for the Vulnerable.

The Care Campaign for the Vulnerable was set up by Jayne after she decided to take her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer disease, out of a care and have her looked after at home.
.
The purpose of the campaign is to introduce safety monitoring in all communal parts of care homes and to provide a free advocacy service to help any families that have suffered as a result of poor care.

Russell Grant has helped raised thousands of pounds into Alzheimer's research and spent decades fighting on behalf of dementia sufferers.

Terry Eccott was a former councillor and deputy mayor before he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Since then, he has been a prolific campaigner for awareness of the condition and is an Alzheimer's Society ambassador.

The informal event which was held at the Crowne Plaza in Gerrards Cross was to welcome and thank Terry for joining the Care Campaign. It also gave a chance for care home industry leaders to see how they implement changes.

Jayne said "I've been doing this work now for over five years and still I never fail to feel so humbled and deeply proud to have gained the most incredible loyal supporters to our cause. Today everyone who was sat around the table works or has a loved one in care. From care providers to care support agencies, everyone had a constructive opinion on the care sector and the general consensus is carers do a phenomenal job and many work under extreme pressure. Safety monitoring in communal areas of care homes would help identify problems and help bring solutions for both residents and care staff."

Among the special business guests were Manj Uppal from RCH Care Homes; Trudi Scrivener from Ashridge Home Care; Sandy Briscoe from Carers Bucks; Rachel Kenyon from Adventure with Dementia; and Ann Whiteley from Adults Carers Services.
The event was sponsored by Phillip Scott and Ben Wilson from Care Protect Ltd.

If you would like to know more about the Care Campaign for the vulnerable please visit their website: http://www.cctvincarehomes.com

Contact
Westech Media Ltd
***@westech.media
End
Source:Care Campaign for the Vulnerable
Email:***@westech.media Email Verified
Tags:Celebrity, Charity, Big Brother
Industry:Health
Location:Gerrards Cross - Buckinghamshire - England
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 28, 2018
Westech Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share