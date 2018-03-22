Sure announce Eirteic as solutions partner enabling transformation of customer and service focus

SURE International

-- Sure, the leading integrated communications' provider in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man (CIIM), today announced the selection of Eirteic to deliver integrated software solutions that will enable the transformation of their SOC (Service Operation Centre) with enhanced customer and service focus.This announcement follows a comprehensive competitive tender process, which was driven by a desire to find the best solution rather than trying to coerce existing systems to meet the requirements. Sure selected an integrated solution, proposed by Eirteic, using two world-class software products (Assure1 from Federos and ITSM from ServiceNow).Eirteic has an enviable track record of delivering successful solutions for Communication Providers and enabling them through their transformation journey: from strategic planning, through design, build, test, deployment and management. As a specialist integrator, Eirteic created an innovative solution maximising the capabilities of two world-class products. Cyrille Joffre, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Sure stated that "From our first meeting, and throughout the selection process, Eirteic displayed their comprehensive knowledge and a created a superior solution which will enable our transformation further into customers service and quality of experience."Patrick Buttimer, Eirteic's CEO, said that "We are delighted to have been selected by Sure to enable their transformation. I am confident that the solution we are deploying will meet all their objectives and will open new possibilities to increase network performance and service levels through automation and data-driven decisions; increasing customer satisfaction and improving customer communications.""On behalf of Federos", David Knight, Federos CEO said, "We are glad to partner with Eirteic and ServiceNow to enable a transformative change for Sure that will allow them to do more and use less traditional service assurance centric tools".Eirteic is an 'Enabler'. Our customers are Digital Service Providers, and we enable them to thrive in a fast-changing world. Our primary aim is to help our customers unify and simplify their systems and processes to enable transformation. We enable them to improve their customer experience, manage their growth and control costs. We do this for customers all over the world, delivering major change with tangible results. We have a well-established track record of leading our customers through their entire transformation journey: from strategic planning, through design, build, test, deployment and management of solutions and best-practice processes. We focus on delivering real results at pace. Our mantra is summed up in three words Unify, Simplify, Enable.=============