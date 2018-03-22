CubeTAXI Announces the Launch of their Exclusive GoJek Clone Application!

CubeTAXI announces a FREE demo available for real time testing and on road travel available for all on the Android Play store as well as the iOS store.

-- CubeTaxi, one of the leading specialists in the world's taxi clone apps has now diversified and made their empire even vaster than before. They announce the launch of their exclusive GoJek Clone App. This app is a cloned version of the Asian mammoth application that caters to just about any service or requirement that one can have.GoJek is a 'be all end all' kind of an app. What starter sometime back in Indonesia opened the eyes for the whole of the western civilization as having potential for tremendous amount of business value. The GoJek Clone is an app built with this very idea in mind. A spokesperson at this company states that this app focuses on 3 chief kinds of services. The app will cater to taxi hire options, parcel delivery options and about 52 other services like go-clean clone, go-massage clone, go-tutor clone etc."This is an app specially designed to ensure that the customers can fulfill all their requirements through one single application, without having to clutter their phones with an app for each service", was a comment by an app designer at Cubetaxi.Cubetaxi is globally called out for having developed some of the best applications in the transport and service sector. With the GoJek app, they have combined all the key features into one master app to help people do a better business everywhere.The GoJek clone has gained a lot of popularity in Indonesia, Singapore, India, Philippines, Vietnam and other South East Asian Countries. When created an app like GoJek, they have essentially opened the market for business using this model all over the world including Europe, Africa or even the United States of America.CubeTAXI promises to incorporate languages like Arabic, Persian (R2L), French, Spanish, and Vietnamese etc. (of the buyer's preference) along with any currency that they might choose like Philippine Peso, Vietnamese Dong, GBP, etc. apart from USD. They have recently made an announcement that they are offering a FREE demo for the GoJek Clone app which is available on the App Stores (both Android and iOS) for the users to take an on road experience and try it in real time before having to buy it.CubeTAXI has successfully launched over 500 apps till date for clients all over the world. They launch an average of 2 apps daily.