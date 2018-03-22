 
Technosphere and Effilor Consulting announce strategic partnership for IOT consulting & solutions

Full service IOT business consulting, solution design & integration services.for the enterprise market
 
 
tsplogo1
tsplogo1
 
BENGALURU, India - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Effilor Consulting, a leading management consulting firm and Technosphere, a leading IOT solutions company have come together to offer a full service IOT business consulting, solution design & integration services.  These services will be primarily focused on the enterprise market with heavy emphasis on Industrial IOT.

Our endeavour is to be the one-stop-solution-provider to help enterprises with:

•          Overall IOT vision & strategy
•          Business driven (ROI and competitive advantage) approach to IOT solutions
•          Organizational Alignment (Target Operating Model covering people, process & technology as well as external collaboration ecosystem)
•          Engineering focused Design and Implementation along with sustenance & warranty management to exceed customer expectations
•          Change Management to ensure effective adoption and leverage of IOT solutions

We are a team of highly experienced global consultants, architects and designers who have successfully consulted coached, implemented IOT strategies & solutions across the globe.

Shaun Mitra, Investor & Chief Business Officer at Technosphere said "this partnership will help enterprises evaluate comprehensively the best areas to focus within their operations to leverage IOT technologies".

Vikram Peddakotla, co-founder and Consulting Partner at Effilor Consulting Services said "our synergy will enable our customers drive business value from IOT technologies to achieve competitive advantage".

About Effilor Consulting:

Effilor Consulting (http://www.effilor.com) is a management consulting firm focused on building digital enterprises of future.

About Technosphere:

Technosphere (http://www.technosphere.io) helps clients designing and implement IOT devices & solutions with multiple sensors, embedded firmware, and hardware and communication capabilities to connect to the cloud.

Contact
Veena Rao
***@technosphere.io
End
Source:Technosphere Labs Pvt.Ltd.
Email:***@technosphere.io Email Verified
