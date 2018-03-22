News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Technosphere and Effilor Consulting announce strategic partnership for IOT consulting & solutions
Full service IOT business consulting, solution design & integration services.for the enterprise market
Our endeavour is to be the one-stop-solution-
• Overall IOT vision & strategy
• Business driven (ROI and competitive advantage) approach to IOT solutions
• Organizational Alignment (Target Operating Model covering people, process & technology as well as external collaboration ecosystem)
• Engineering focused Design and Implementation along with sustenance & warranty management to exceed customer expectations
• Change Management to ensure effective adoption and leverage of IOT solutions
We are a team of highly experienced global consultants, architects and designers who have successfully consulted coached, implemented IOT strategies & solutions across the globe.
Shaun Mitra, Investor & Chief Business Officer at Technosphere said "this partnership will help enterprises evaluate comprehensively the best areas to focus within their operations to leverage IOT technologies"
Vikram Peddakotla, co-founder and Consulting Partner at Effilor Consulting Services said "our synergy will enable our customers drive business value from IOT technologies to achieve competitive advantage".
About Effilor Consulting:
Effilor Consulting (http://www.effilor.com) is a management consulting firm focused on building digital enterprises of future.
About Technosphere:
Technosphere (http://www.technosphere.io) helps clients designing and implement IOT devices & solutions with multiple sensors, embedded firmware, and hardware and communication capabilities to connect to the cloud.
Contact
Veena Rao
***@technosphere.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse