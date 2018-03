Technosphere and Effilor Consulting announce strategic partnership for IOT consulting & solutions

Full service IOT business consulting, solution design & integration services.for the enterprise market

-- Effilor Consulting, a leading management consulting firm and Technosphere, a leading IOT solutions company have come together to offer a full service IOT business consulting, solution design & integration services. These services will be primarily focused on the enterprise market with heavy emphasis on Industrial IOT.Our endeavour is to be the one-stop-solution-provider to help enterprises with:• Overall IOT vision & strategy• Business driven (ROI and competitive advantage) approach to IOT solutions• Organizational Alignment (Target Operating Model covering people, process & technology as well as external collaboration ecosystem)• Engineering focused Design and Implementation along with sustenance & warranty management to exceed customer expectations• Change Management to ensure effective adoption and leverage of IOT solutionsWe are a team of highly experienced global consultants, architects and designers who have successfully consulted coached, implemented IOT strategies & solutions across the globe.Shaun Mitra, Investor & Chief Business Officer at Technosphere said "this partnership will help enterprises evaluate comprehensively the best areas to focus within their operations to leverage IOT technologies"Vikram Peddakotla, co-founder and Consulting Partner at Effilor Consulting Services said "our synergy will enable our customers drive business value from IOT technologies to achieve competitive advantage".About Effilor Consulting:Effilor Consulting ( http://www.effilor.com ) is a management consulting firm focused on building digital enterprises of future.About Technosphere:Technosphere ( http://www.technosphere.io ) helps clients designing and implement IOT devices & solutions with multiple sensors, embedded firmware, and hardware and communication capabilities to connect to the cloud.