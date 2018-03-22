 
Industry News





Orisenc achieves Dell EMC Gold Partner status

 
 
CHENNAI, India - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Orisenc is very pleased to announce that it has attained the Gold Partner status in Dell EMC's new partner program. Orisenc has met the program's prerequisites and business requirements to qualify as a Dell EMC Partner Program Gold Solution Provider.

The Gold Partner award demonstrates that Orisenc has the prowess to meet the highest standards of expertise such as technology skills, customer satisfaction, presales and post-sales support capabilities across high growth market opportunities such as – virtualization, on-premise storage, data protection, and hybrid cloud.

"Achieving Gold partner status is one of the main priorities of Orisenc, which enables us toprovide efficient, world-class service to our clients by leveraging cutting-edge technologies", says Uma Harish, Director at Orisenc.

For Orisenc clients, this translates into having the highest quality of consulting services and products delivered through the best product range that Dell EMC has to offer. With deeply established technical expertise for the entire Dell EMC portfolio and by working closely with Dell EMC experts, we provide innovative solutions for customer success.

As a trusted advisor in procuring your Dell EMC solutions, the team at Orisenc Technologies shall prove to be your best allies ever. We are efficient and certified to advise, implement, and manage all Dell EMC Server and Storage solutions.

About Orisenc:

Orisenc Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Orisenc) is one of the fastest growing next-gen IT Infrastructure and Cloud Specialists. Our team of cloud and storage experts is one of the best in the industry, with a focus on consistency, efficiency and excellent customer service. ​Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Global 2000 companies. Be it cloud, storage, security and network solutions, IT transformation or IT-as-a-service, Orisenc is a reliable partner to accelerate your business goals. To know more about us, visit our website: http://www.orisenc.com/.

Contact
Rajaram R.
Orisenc Technologies
Contact Phone: +91 9003277711
***@orisenc.com
End
Source:Orisenc Technologies
Email:***@orisenc.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
