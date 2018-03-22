 
News By Tag
* Indian CIOs
* CIO Dine and Discourse
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkatta
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


CIO Dine and Discourse, 23rd March at JW Marriott, Kolkata

Enterprise IT World kicked off this year's CIO engagement with 7 City CIO Dine and Discourse Event Series.
 
 
CIO Dine
CIO Dine
KOLKATTA, India - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Events are envisioned as Open Networking Forum for CIOs and IT Leaders to come together and discuss their IT related issues with peers in a stress free environment.

Kolkata event was organized by Enterprise IT World in collaboration with Infosec Foundation & held on 23rd March at JW Marriott, Kolkata. Event featured with knowledge exchange session and Panel Discussion on the theme 'The transformation of the role for the Indian CIOs and the Road Ahead' moderated by  Shri Sudipta Biswas, VP & CISO, Prime Infoserv along with eminent Panellists as below :

1.  Manik Paul, VP IT, Vikram Solar
2.  Jayanta Bhowmik, CIO, Usha Martin
3.  Ashok Cherian, CIO, Emami Agrotech
4.  Raj Kumar Chhattani, GM IT, UCO Bank

Broad points discussed include how the role has been changing over the years , Current CIO Challenges, Rise in worth and boardroom prominence, Merging IT Strategy with business goals, Building a culture of innovation in the organization, Embracing new & right technologies, Identifying the right skill-set & upgradation, Cost optimization, Customer acquisition & retention, roadmap ahead and right approach moving forward.

The event witnessed over 100 CIOs and IT Leaders, Business Heads from the Kolkata circle and ended with Cocktail & Dinner. Event photographs attached.
Infosec Foundation and Prime are dealing with several similar awareness sessions across the globe with many tie-up for the benefits of the stake holders and community.
source: https://www.primeinfoserv.com

Media Contact
prime infoserv
smukherjee@primeinfoserv.com
+913340085677
End
Source:prime infoserv
Email:***@primeinfoserv.com
Posted By:***@primeinfoserv.com Email Verified
Tags:Indian CIOs, CIO Dine and Discourse
Industry:Technology
Location:Kolkatta - West Bengal - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share