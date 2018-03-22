News By Tag
CIO Dine and Discourse, 23rd March at JW Marriott, Kolkata
Enterprise IT World kicked off this year's CIO engagement with 7 City CIO Dine and Discourse Event Series.
Kolkata event was organized by Enterprise IT World in collaboration with Infosec Foundation & held on 23rd March at JW Marriott, Kolkata. Event featured with knowledge exchange session and Panel Discussion on the theme 'The transformation of the role for the Indian CIOs and the Road Ahead' moderated by Shri Sudipta Biswas, VP & CISO, Prime Infoserv along with eminent Panellists as below :
1. Manik Paul, VP IT, Vikram Solar
2. Jayanta Bhowmik, CIO, Usha Martin
3. Ashok Cherian, CIO, Emami Agrotech
4. Raj Kumar Chhattani, GM IT, UCO Bank
Broad points discussed include how the role has been changing over the years , Current CIO Challenges, Rise in worth and boardroom prominence, Merging IT Strategy with business goals, Building a culture of innovation in the organization, Embracing new & right technologies, Identifying the right skill-set & upgradation, Cost optimization, Customer acquisition & retention, roadmap ahead and right approach moving forward.
The event witnessed over 100 CIOs and IT Leaders, Business Heads from the Kolkata circle and ended with Cocktail & Dinner. Event photographs attached.
Infosec Foundation and Prime are dealing with several similar awareness sessions across the globe with many tie-up for the benefits of the stake holders and community.
source: https://www.primeinfoserv.com
Media Contact
prime infoserv
smukherjee@primeinfoserv.com
+913340085677
End
