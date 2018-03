Amerejuve Med Spa Clearlake Location Moving To The New Baybrook Mall

Amerejuve Medspa and Cosmetic surgery provides an extensive selection of cosmetic procedures to make you feel young and look beautiful. Amerejuve Medspa are leading experts in the field of medical aesthetics, accommodating you with a menu of services

Contact

Tara Williams

Director Sales & Marketing

***@amerejuve.com Tara WilliamsDirector Sales & Marketing

End

-- Amerejuve announces relocation of Houston's ClearLake spa to the convivial BayBrookMall.Amerejuve Clear Lake will be relocating to the BayBrook Mall, locatedin the southeast Houston metro area, In May2018.Marietta, GA, March 28- Amerejuve Medspa is gaining acceleration, and there seems to be no sign of dallying. The company has been experiencing major growth, and everyone is taking notice. New spas, new treatments and a bigger presence in the public are signs of a flourishing brand, and Amerejuve seems to be justthat.With eight locations in Houston, the thriving company has provided aesthetictreatments to thousands of clients and has decided to take its practice to themasses."We have noticed a growing trend in the way consumers choose their providers, convenience. People are busy, and schedules are packed. Our goal was to provideour new and existing clients with the most convenient route to receive their treatments, and BayBrook was just that. BayBrook is a luxurious establishment, and no one can deny luxury andconvenience."Baybrook Mall is the preferred shopping center in the Southeast Houston metro area. The move is set to take place in May of thisyear.Amerejuve Medspa is a leading expert in skincare, accommodating you withan exquisite menu of services and quality care that isunparalleled.www.amerejuve.comIf you would like more information about this topic, please call Tara Williams at 7705090000 or email Tara.williams@ amerejuve.com