Piano School of NYC announces NEW partnership with The Co-op School in Brooklyn, NY

--The Piano School of NYC is honored to announce their new partnership with The Co-op School in Brooklyn, NY. For the last 17 years, The Piano School has developed a reputation for offering excellence in music education to thousands of students in the greater New York area. This new agreement continues PSNYC's tradition of equipping students with not only music knowledge, but also life skills.The partnership between the Piano School of NYC and The Co-op School started on January 19, 2018. Two classes are held on Fridays from 4-5 P.M. as part of an after- school enrichment program at The Co-op School. Students are provided an excellent introduction to piano, while also having the unique experience to learn as a group.Erick Eiser, Brooklyn Manager for the Piano School of NYC states, "I think it's an amazing thing to be able to introduce music and more specifically the piano to young students. Music is such an integral part of happiness for so many people, to be able to play a role in teaching children how to create something that affects people so deeply is very rewarding."Amanda Rodriguez, program director for The Co-op School, mentions the benefits of partnering with the Piano School of NYC. "Having the Piano School of New York at our school has allowed our students the chance to establish a solid foundation in music theory. This musical introduction not only helps students learn to play the piano, but it also assists with their critical thinking, math, fine motor and listening skills. The small group setting has allowed our students to have one-on-one learning with the instructors as well as the experience of performing in front of a group. Overall, the PSNY classes have given our students the chance to learn and express themselves all while having fun!"The Piano School of NYC offers several group class programs to schools and organizations all over the Greater New York area. If you are interested in providing a small group piano class, please contact Vera Anselmo at vera@pianoschoolofnyc.org. The Piano School of NYC customizes its programming to fit the needs of individual organizations.