Sol Roots releases single "Forgiveness" (feat. Phil Wiggins) on Relix Magazine March/April issue

Sol Roots photo credit Hawkeye Lens

-- Sol Roots is a fierce guitarist and soulful singer who has toured the world with many musical legends and also worked intensively with Music Maker Relief Foundation. Sol's new funk/soul/ blues style single release "Forgiveness"features harmonica legend and National Heritage Fellowship recipient, Phil Wiggins. This song has been released in anticipation of the full Sol Roots album, which will feature other special guest artist appearances, and is scheduled for the fall of 2018.Sol Roots band performs a mix of New Orleans funk, raw blues, energetic rock, deep grooves, and southern soul. The band has shared the stage with groups such as Jon Cleary, Soulive, Dumpstaphunk, Booker T Jones, Eric Lindell, Shemekia Copeland, Jackie Greene, Bettye LaVette and many more. Sol Roots is an official Home Grown Music Network artist and a "Next Generation" Music Maker Relief Foundation artist.The track "Forgiveness"features the Sol Roots band with special guest harmonica legend Phil Wiggins. Phil Wiggins is arguably America's foremost blues harmonica virtuoso, is a two-time WC Handy award winner, and recently was honored with a National Heritage Fellowship. Phil Wiggins toured worldwide with his musical partner and piedmont guitar legend, John Cephas, performing in every continent except Antarctica. Phil Wiggins originally wrote the song "Forgiveness"in the traditional piedmont blues style and Cephas & Wiggins recorded their version for Alligator Records. Sol Roots created a new funk/ soul/ blues arrangement to reach out to a different audience within the music scene.The new version sparked interest and landed Sol Roots a spot on Relix Magazine's March/April CD Sampler alongside jamband favorites Umphreys McGee, Calexico, and more. Relix is the second- longest continuously published music magazine in the United States after Rolling Stone. Relix magazine was launched in 1974 as a handmade newsletter devoted to connecting people who recorded Grateful Dead concerts. Relix rapidly expanded into a music magazine covering a wide number of artists. Sol Roots and the band are proud to be featured in their March/ April 2018 issue.The Relix link is here:A few press quotes from industry leaders are listed below."If there were such thing as a blues hit, this would be one. Love it." – Bill Wax Bluesville, Sirius XM Satellite Radio / WPFW"Great song, great groove, great message. Love the soulful guitar playing, Sol Roots brings something real to the table." – Tim Duffy, President, Music Maker Relief Foundation."A powerful take on this traditional tune from one of the Mid-Atlantic's funkiest guitarists. Sol's arrangement tactfully captures the dark timbre of Phil Wiggins' original version, while at the same time fanning the flame with a renewed vigor. Sol Roots brings new light to the message in the lyrics with his smooth, soulful vocals. The inclusion of Wiggins on the recording really makes the song hit home and tug at the heartstrings."– Editor, Ragin' Randy Entertainment"This track hits that sweet spot where blues and funky soul meet. Sol lives in that spot regularly and always surrounds himself with top-notch players. Phil Wiggins is one of the best harmonica players alive and his playing on this is makes it something you should hear!" – Lee Crumpton, President, Home Grown Music Network."Sol Roots has been taking the music world by storm and their newest single, 'Forgiveness' shows why this band is poised to gain followers from all walks of life. With original and uplifting lyrics, this song shows the versatile qualities of Sol Roots and the band's soulful sound. The amazing harmonica from Phil Wiggins is outstanding and adds yet another layer of originality to the new recording." - Editor, Jam Band Purist."Sol Roots' funky soul blues with a lot of hot harmonica from the legend Phil Wiggins adds just the right spark to the hopeful message of 'Forgiveness.' This single packs a lot into a few minutes! " – Rhetta Akamatsu, Atlanta Blues Examiner."There's no apology needed for Sol Roots' electric grooves added to this Phil Wiggins' penned song 'Forgiveness'. The harmonica work shines through the new arrangement like a razor sharp sunbeam carving a path to warm up thirsty ears. The guitar work and rhythms soar through the tune like an eagle catching a dinner that satisfies the family. Get down with summa this! " – Mister G, Green Arrow Radio. (Madison, WI)photo credit: Hawkeye LensVisit Sol Roots Music website at