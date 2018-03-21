 
Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

Sixth Annual Retro-themed 5K Benefitting Junior League of Baltimore to Take Place April 29

Women's leadership development nonprofit to hold Flashback 5K at Foundry Row as fundraiser
 
 
Participants in the 2017 Flashback 5k
Participants in the 2017 Flashback 5k
 
BALTIMORE - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The Junior League of Baltimore will host its sixth annual Flashback 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in Owings Mills. Charm City Run will manage the 80s and 90s-themed race, and technical t-shirts will be provided to the first 250 registered runners. The event includes a 5K race and a fun walk, with the stroller-accessible course consisting of two laps around Foundry Row.

A post-race festival immediately following the race promises to be a celebratory time for attendees, with a vendor fair (including retailers from the event's presenting sponsor, Foundry Row), food and drinks, raffle prizes, and a costume contest for the best "flashback" gear.  Special guests include DJ Gina Crash of Today's 101.9, who will emcee the event, and RMR Entertainment who will keep the energy high with music hits from the 80s and 90s during the post-race festival.

In addition to Foundry Row, Keswick and LifeBridge Health have officially joined as top-tier sponsors (Fanny Pack level) for this big event. In addition, Fidelity Investments (Scrunchie level), Lakeside Title (Scrunchie level), Constantine Commercial (T-Shirt level), Groundwater & Environmental Services (T-Shirt level), and Tricerat (T-Shirt level) are providing sponsorship for the race.

JLB President, Ashley Chalmers, is looking forward to this year's event, stating "the Junior League's Flashback 5K is family-friendly FUN! This is one of our largest fundraisers, and I hope we can count on each of you to run or walk with us!" The Flashback 5K is the signature fundraiser of the JLB and raised over $18K last year to support its mission of developing the potential of women and improving the Baltimore community through voluntarism.

For more information about the event and to register, visit the JLB (www.jlbalt.org) and/or Charm City Run (www.charmcityrun.com) websites.

Molly Nicholl
***@jlbalt.org
Email:***@jlbalt.org Email Verified
