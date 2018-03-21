MedAware Systems to Present Two Papers at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference

Contact

Michael Willis

***@medawaresystems.com Michael Willis

End

-- MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that it is presenting two important research papers at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference(AAIC) in Chicago this July. The papers will be presented by Founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Zung Vu Tran, one the world's leading authorities on meta-analysis. The two papers are entitled,andData from over 8,000 studies on dementia from MedAware Systems'(SOHInfo)database provided the world's largest body of evidence in dementia and reported in the papers.The Company will also announce its new SOHInfo subscription service for dementia science at the conference. For the first time, the full science on Alzheimer's and Dementia will be available to researchers, clinicians, and Pharma and Medical Device companies to help accelerate research into treatments for many forms of dementia. They will also be able to better design long term care strategies, accurately targeted for specific patient demographics."After painstakingly assembling and normalizing this vast quantity of data, we look forward to presenting our groundbreaking findings to the dementia science community", says Dr. Tran. He continues, "Our unique methodology has enabled us to construct the world's largest database of evidence on this topic in a greatly accelerated time frame. We believe that it will enable researchers to perform much more focused research in the field."AAIC is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. Each year, AAIC convenes the world's leading basic science and clinical researchers, next generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share research discoveries that will lead to methods of prevention and treatment, and improvements in diagnosis for Alzheimer's disease.ABOUT MEDAWARE SYSTEMS, INC.MedAware Systems, Inc. disrupts the health informatics industry by forever changing the way Pharma and medical device companies, physicians, payers and patients derive usable evidence from published clinical trials research. The Company's(SOHInfo™) is a Scientific-Data-as-a-Service (SDaaS™) that solves the problem of making the vast and chaotic body of clinical science research instantly available and indispensable for understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices.