Horizon Credit Union wins Coveted CUNA Award for their Bonzai Intranet

Vancouver, BC – Bonzai Intranet are truly honoured to announce that their client Horizon Credit Union in Spokane, Washington has been awarded the prestigious Diamond Award in the category of websites by CUNA (Credit Union National Association).

-- The Diamond awards are the most renowned awards in the credit union industry, recognizing creative excellence and outstanding results in communication. This prestigious reward is a fantastic win for Horizon Credit Union with their Bonzai intranet.explains Kimberly La Liberte, Marketing Manager at Horizon Credit Union.Horizon Credit Union won in the website category. The coveted award was presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) (https://www.cuna.org/)Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,300 credit union marketing and business development professionals.affirms Kimberly La Liberte, Marketing Manager at Horizon Credit Union.Bonzai's client Horizon Credit Union are thrilled to have won this distinguished award for their out-of-the-box SharePoint intranet platform. Diamond award winners in the other award categories include goliaths such as BECU, First Tech, America First and Bethpage FCU.Award winners were recognized at the council's 25annual conference held in San Francisco, CA. For more information on the Diamond Awards or to view the entire list of winners, go to www.cunacouncils.org/ awards ," said Amber Scott, Chair of the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council's Diamond Awards Committee and VP Marketing & Communications at 1st MidAmerica CU.This award marks the third highly esteemed win for Bonzai intranet in 2018. Bonzai was awarded the highly coveted Intranet Choice award for North America ( http://blog.bonzai- intranet.com/ bonzai-intranet- awarded-i... ) 2018 by Clearbox Consulting as well as the prestigious Nielsen Norman Intranet Design Award (http://blog.bonzai-intranet.com/bonzai-intranet-client-wins-2018-intranet-design-award-nielsen-norman)2018, known as the Oscar's of Intranet awards, earlier this year.Bonzai is a Vancouver-based award-winning intranet company that delivers dramatically evolved, ready-to-roll intranets for SharePoint and Office 365. As a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner with multiple SharePoint MVPs, Bonzai has the technical skills and business sense to recognize that an alternative to designed-from-scratch intranets is not only possible, it's imperative for organizations wanting to maximize the value of their investment in SharePoint.At Bonzai, we believe that intranets should better connect and engage employees, but not at the expense of a long, drawn-out and often failed custom deployment. With our proven delivery methodologies and seasoned intranet consultants with deep expertise into both Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Office 365, Bonzai gets you through objective setting, design, ownership, launch/roll out and support in as little as eight to 12 weeks. See why Bonzai is the Stress-Free Intranet you've been waiting for. (www.bonzai-intranet.com)Horizon Credit Union is a growing not-for-profit financial cooperative with roots in Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Montana. Founded in 1947 as a member-owned credit union, Horizon serves roughly 70,000 members with 20 branch locations across three states. Horizon is committed to meaningful community involvement across the Inland Northwest.