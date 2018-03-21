News By Tag
Horizon Credit Union wins Coveted CUNA Award for their Bonzai Intranet
Vancouver, BC – Bonzai Intranet are truly honoured to announce that their client Horizon Credit Union in Spokane, Washington has been awarded the prestigious Diamond Award in the category of websites by CUNA (Credit Union National Association).
"With the functionality provided by the Bonzai product we were able to greatly expand and increase the timeliness of our communications by allowing more employees the ability to get their message out," explains Kimberly La Liberte, Marketing Manager at Horizon Credit Union.
Horizon Credit Union won in the website category. The coveted award was presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) (https://www.cuna.org/)
"Our new intranet has significantly expanded and improved our internal communications and opened up new avenues for our employees to engage with one another," affirms Kimberly La Liberte, Marketing Manager at Horizon Credit Union.
Bonzai's client Horizon Credit Union are thrilled to have won this distinguished award for their out-of-the-box SharePoint intranet platform. Diamond award winners in the other award categories include goliaths such as BECU, First Tech, America First and Bethpage FCU.
Award winners were recognized at the council's 25th annual conference held in San Francisco, CA. For more information on the Diamond Awards or to view the entire list of winners, go to www.cunacouncils.org/
"These credit unions represent the best and brightest in marketing and business development," said Amber Scott, Chair of the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council's Diamond Awards Committee and VP Marketing & Communications at 1st MidAmerica CU. "Their inventive, passionate and exciting initiatives inspire us to take chances, be bold and try new and untested approaches."
This award marks the third highly esteemed win for Bonzai intranet in 2018. Bonzai was awarded the highly coveted Intranet Choice award for North America (http://blog.bonzai-
About Bonzai
Bonzai is a Vancouver-based award-winning intranet company that delivers dramatically evolved, ready-to-roll intranets for SharePoint and Office 365. As a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner with multiple SharePoint MVPs, Bonzai has the technical skills and business sense to recognize that an alternative to designed-from-
At Bonzai, we believe that intranets should better connect and engage employees, but not at the expense of a long, drawn-out and often failed custom deployment. With our proven delivery methodologies and seasoned intranet consultants with deep expertise into both Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Office 365, Bonzai gets you through objective setting, design, ownership, launch/roll out and support in as little as eight to 12 weeks. See why Bonzai is the Stress-Free Intranet you've been waiting for. (www.bonzai-
About Horizon Credit Union
Horizon Credit Union is a growing not-for-profit financial cooperative with roots in Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Montana. Founded in 1947 as a member-owned credit union, Horizon serves roughly 70,000 members with 20 branch locations across three states. Horizon is committed to meaningful community involvement across the Inland Northwest.
Media Contact
Cathy FitzGerald,
Marketing Specialist, Bonzai Intranet
***@bonzai-intranet.com
604 559 8070
