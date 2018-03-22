News By Tag
Grand Opening of Tree Farm's Model Homes in Santa Barbara on April 21
Developed by CalAtlantic Homes, A Lennar Company, Tree Farm is a new masterplanned community set on a historic property on the northern edge of Santa Barbara. Tree Farm's five new home neighborhoods offer a wide range of residential choices in a 26-acre legacy setting flanked by large canopy oak trees, a winding creek and picturesque terrain.
"Santa Barbara County is considered one of the world's most desirable places to live due to its coastal lifestyle and laid-back nature," said Ken Melvin, Division President for Lennar LA/Ventura. "Tree Farm neighborhoods presents a limited opportunity for homeshoppers to own a brand-new home in a heritage-rich community close to the coast and with an enviable Santa Barbara County address."
Limone at Tree Farm neighborhood will consist of 18 luxury single-family homes, ranging approximately 2,865 to 3,239 square feet with four bedrooms, three to four and one-half baths, bonus room and two-car garage plus storage.
For homeshoppers looking for smaller residences, Mela at Tree Farm neighborhood is a collection of 30 stylish, triplex homes boasting brand new home designs and contemporary interior touches. With homesites ranging from approximately 1,695 to 1,943 square feet, homes include up to three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and open and bright floorplans that maximize livable space.
All five neighborhoods enjoy access to Tree Farm neighborhood amenities, including a naturalized park, walking and biking trails, a resort-style recreation center, swimming pool and spa, fitness facility, a multi-function room and inviting outdoor gathering areas enhanced by BBQ and dining.
In addition to the neighborhood's beautiful architecture, native trees help beautifully frame the family-friendly community. Homesites are conveniently situated near popular shopping and dining, sandy beaches, the 101 Freeway and major employment centers such as the University of California at Santa Barbara. For families, Tree Farm is part of one of Santa Barbara County's most acclaimed school districts with the highly-rated Kellogg Elementary School, Goleta Valley Junior High and Dos Pueblos High School.
Visit the Welcome Home Center to tour the model homes and experience the grandiose lifestyle offered. Farm Tree is located at Merida Drive and Tree Farm Lane in Santa Barbara, Calif. 93111. Visit www.lennar.com or call 805-220-0926 to learn more.
National homebuilders Lennar and CalAtlantic have merged to combine forces, positioning the company as the leading homebuilder in the nation. CalAtlantic Homes has joined Lennar's Family of Companies with a united vision of providing quality and value to families across the country as they move into the next stage of their lives with a new home. Homeshoppers now have more choices in innovative home designs, amenity-rich neighborhoods and quality construction across Coastal California markets and beyond.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
