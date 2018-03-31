News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MD Church Hosts 7th Annual Heights Community Day on March 31 as Part of Easter Weekend Celebration
FREE Family Friendly Event Features Open-Air Market, Easter Egg Hunt, Food, Music, Games, Giveaways and More
The family friendly event will also include an Easter egg hunt, food, games, music, face painting, moon bounces and giveaways.
"We look forward to holding this event every year to give back and share love, joy, peace and hope with our community. The fact that it falls during Easter Weekend provides a special opportunity to celebrate and communicate God's great love with others. We love our community and actively try to show it every chance we can," said Dr. Bobby Manning, senior pastor of FBCDH.
This is the seventh year that FBCDH will host this FREE event.
What: 7th Annual Heights Community Day
When: Saturday, March 31, 2018
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: First Baptist Church of District Heights
7234 Lansdale St.
District Heights, MD 20747
Cost: FREE
# # #
The First Baptist Church of District Heights mission statement is "Connecting with communities to cultivate strong Christians."
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse