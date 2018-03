MD Church Hosts 7th Annual Heights Community Day on March 31 as Part of Easter Weekend Celebration

FREE Family Friendly Event Features Open-Air Market, Easter Egg Hunt, Food, Music, Games, Giveaways and More

-- Thewill be hosting its seventh annualonFeatured that day will be a free open-air market with fresh produce, meats and canned goods, available to the public while supplies last.The family friendly event will also include an Easter egg hunt, food, games, music, face painting, moon bounces and giveaways."We look forward to holding this event every year to give back and share love, joy, peace and hope with our community. The fact that it falls during Easter Weekend provides a special opportunity to celebrate and communicate God's great love with others. We love our community and actively try to show it every chance we can," said Dr. Bobby Manning, senior pastor of FBCDH.This is the seventh year that FBCDH will host this FREE event.Annual Heights Community DaySaturday, March 31, 201811 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.First Baptist Church of District Heights7234 Lansdale St.District Heights, MD 20747FREE# # #The First Baptist Church of District Heights mission statement is "Connecting with communities to cultivate strong Christians."Under the leadership of Dr. Bobby Manning, the church constantly seeks new and innovative ways to make community connections in District Heights, Md., and beyond. For more information, visit www.fbcdh.org