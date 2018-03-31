 
MD Church Hosts 7th Annual Heights Community Day on March 31 as Part of Easter Weekend Celebration

FREE Family Friendly Event Features Open-Air Market, Easter Egg Hunt, Food, Music, Games, Giveaways and More
 
 
March 31 Easter Community Day Flyer
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The First Baptist Church of District Heights will be hosting its seventh annual "Heights Community Day" on Saturday, March 31, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Featured that day will be a free open-air market with fresh produce, meats and canned goods, available to the public while supplies last.

The family friendly event will also include an Easter egg hunt, food, games, music, face painting, moon bounces and giveaways.

"We look forward to holding this event every year to give back and share love, joy, peace and hope with our community. The fact that it falls during Easter Weekend provides a special opportunity to celebrate and communicate God's great love with others. We love our community and actively try to show it every chance we can," said Dr. Bobby Manning, senior pastor of FBCDH.

This is the seventh year that FBCDH will host this FREE event.

What:    7th Annual Heights Community Day

When:   Saturday, March 31, 2018

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of District Heights

         7234 Lansdale St.

         District Heights, MD 20747

Cost:       FREE

# # #

The First Baptist Church of District Heights mission statement is "Connecting with communities to cultivate strong Christians." Under the leadership of Dr. Bobby Manning, the church constantly seeks new and innovative ways to make community connections in District Heights, Md., and beyond. For more information, visit www.fbcdh.org.
Source:First Baptist Church of District Heights
Email:***@cheekscommunications.com Email Verified
Phone:240-233-4110
Tags:Easter, Easter Egg Hunt, Community Day
Industry:Event
Location:District Heights - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
