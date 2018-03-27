News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Experience Christian Ministries Presents the Musical Stage Play "Cindy: The Alternate Ending"
Resurrection Sunday Will Never Be the Same. Find Out What Jesus Had in Common with Cinderella. Grammy Award Winning Pastor Tells the Story
ECM, the church that has coined the phrase "Out of the Box, But in the Word" under the leadership and creative direction of Pastor Anthony "Shep" Crawford, a former R&B producer has become known for its extraordinary productions that captivate and stimulate interest in the faith. Sunday after Sunday people from all walks fill the theater styled house of worship in expectation of hearing words or experiencing a production that will uplift and encourage them along their way and Resurrection Day with ECM is guaranteed not to disappoint those seeking with the production of "Cindy: The Alternate Ending".
"Cindy: The Alternate End" is a stage play adaptation of the story of Cinderella told in modern-day with an urban texture. The play, packed with comedy, singing, and dancing will center on the message of forgiveness from the eyes of a rejected and hurt Cinderella, as well as through the eyes of her apparent mean stepmother.
When asked, why Cinderella? Pastor Shep responded "Because Cindy's story is our story, which is also Jesus Christ story and that is what you will see in this production". #ReCoveryAfterLos
The play will focus in on the very relevant struggles of combined families and the importance of forgiveness and understanding. It will also raise awareness to childhood trauma, and generational behaviors passed down. The play will illustrate how families are more inclined to come together as a result of tragedy as opposed to exercising forgiveness so that they are able to weather tragedy as one by combating the giant of "Un-forgiveness"
With forgiveness being one of the key components to salvation and liberty, viewers will see how God's forgiveness and understanding it able to stretch beyond our natural ability to forgive and are two premises that we should use to help us forgive one another as well as ourselves. "Cindy"
Pastor Shep has earned major accolades for his unique teaching and preaching techniques causing ECM to be recognized as one of the fastest growing and progressive Churches in all of Los Angeles, particularly amongst the youth and young adults.
To attend or for more information visit them at http://theEcm.org
Contact
Reid Johnson-Rich
***@iscopepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 27, 2018