News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce to hold first-ever Tails & Tailgating Kids Fishing Tournament
The Tails & Tailgating Kids Fishing Tournament, presented by Stokes Marine, Inc., is Saturday, April 7 and will be held at Marine Max, 14030 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers.
The children's fishing tournament starts at sunrise, and anglers may fish from land or boat. Children must return to Marine Max by 2 p.m. to check in and announce what type of fish they caught. The deadline to register for the fishing competition is Friday, April 6. The cost per child is $25 and includes a participation trophy and access to the after-party following the competition. All children and parent fishing partners will also receive an event T-shirt.
The after-party includes a shrimp boil at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door and include food and beverages.
"We are excited to bring a day of fun and food to the Southwest Florida community during the Tails & Tailgating Kids Fishing Tournament,"
In addition to Stokes Marine, Inc. as the title sponsor, event sponsors include Crowne Plaza Fort Myers at Bell Tower Shops as the Kid's Zone sponsor and Captains For Clean Water as the Snook sponsor. Redfish sponsors include Caloosa Tent & Rental, Camping World, HBK CPAs & Consultants, IBERIABANK, Lott & Gaylor Insurance, Poll Pros, Inc. and The Mitchell Family, R & R Sprinkler & Landscape, Solomon & Hoover Certified Public Accountants and Stevens Construction. Trout sponsors include Prawnbroker Restaurant Group and Suncoast Beverage.
Prospective participants in the fishing tournament can contact Stephanie Davis at Stephanie@fortmyers.org for more information.
About the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce:
Serving Lee County and surrounding areas since 1989, the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is a business organization of professionals who support and promote a progressive, sustainable community. The Chamber represents nearly 800 businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Lee County, providing opportunities for members to participate in a variety of meaningful networking, educational and community- and business-focused programs and events. The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce is located at 2310 Edwards Drive in downtown Fort Myers. For additional information regarding membership opportunities or events please call 239-332-3624 or visit www.fortmyers.org. For the latest news and updates, follow the Chamber on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
mediarelations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse