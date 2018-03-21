News By Tag
Free Bereavement Support for Adults in Woodland
Drop in this April on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, or Tuesday, April 24, 2018, from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm, to see if the group is right for you. Registration is requested, 360.703.0300 or griefsupport@
"Grief is like a credit card," said Erin Orren, MSW, LCSW, Support Services Coordinator. "You either pay for it now or you pay later with interest." Community Home Health and Hospice offers bereavement support services to anyone in the community who has lost a loved one, not just those touched by hospice.
About Woodland Care Center, 310 – 4th St., Woodland, Washington.
Woodland Care Center and Assisted Living is a privately owned and operated nursing facility. Offering independent living, assisted living, including newly updated, on-site apartments, and nursing care options for seniors. They focus on creating supportive services that replace the hassles of every-day life with convenience and amenities designed to enhance comfort. They strive to provide the best possible quality of life and care to the people they serve. For more information, visit www.woodlandcarecenter.com.
About Community Home Health & Hospice
Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
