 
News By Tag
* Free Bereavement Group
* Grief Support
* Adult Grief Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* WOODLAND
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

Free Bereavement Support for Adults in Woodland

 
 
Free Grief Support Group
Free Grief Support Group
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Free Bereavement Group
* Grief Support
* Adult Grief Group

Industry:
* Family

Location:
* WOODLAND - Washington - US

Subject:
* Events

WOODLAND, Wash. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Community Home Health & Hospice is offering a free grief support group for adults at Woodland Care Center, 310 – 4th St., Woodland, Washington. The group meets twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm. Join friendly, caring people who support each other through one of life's most difficult experiences. The Woodland group is facilitated by Denny Kartchner, MSW, with nearly 30 years of counseling experience. Participants have the freedom to discuss difficult topics in a safe, supportive environment. Grief touches everyone from caregivers to patients, family members and the community.

Drop in this April on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, or Tuesday, April 24, 2018, from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm, to see if the group is right for you. Registration is requested, 360.703.0300 or griefsupport@chhh.org.

"Grief is like a credit card," said Erin Orren, MSW, LCSW, Support Services Coordinator. "You either pay for it now or you pay later with interest." Community Home Health and Hospice offers bereavement support services to anyone in the community who has lost a loved one, not just those touched by hospice.

About Woodland Care Center, 310 – 4th St., Woodland, Washington.

Woodland Care Center and Assisted Living is a privately owned and operated nursing facility. Offering independent living, assisted living, including newly updated, on-site apartments, and nursing care options for seniors. They focus on creating supportive services that replace the hassles of every-day life with convenience and amenities designed to enhance comfort. They strive to provide the best possible quality of life and care to the people they serve. For more information, visit www.woodlandcarecenter.com.

About Community Home Health & Hospice

Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
End
Source:
Email:***@chhh.org Email Verified
Tags:Free Bereavement Group, Grief Support, Adult Grief Group
Industry:Family
Location:WOODLAND - Washington - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Community Home Health & Hospice News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share