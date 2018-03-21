News By Tag
Construction Marketing is Now a Certified Google Partner
Industry-leading Marketing Firm Recognized for its AdWords Capabilities
Mariel Jaramillo, the company's Director of Web Marketing, is enthusiastic about the recognition. "For years, we've been helping our construction industry clients increase their business opportunities through well-designed display and targeted search ads in Google and other search engine platforms," she said. "We're proud to be officially recognized as a Google Partner and are looking forward to providing even better web advertising service to our clients in the future."
Construction Marketing's online advertising department has thrived under Jaramillo's leadership. As Director of Web Marketing, she supervises and coordinates all of the firm's online advertising on important platforms such as Google, Bing, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Rob Melis, the President of Construction Marketing, credits Jaramillo's guidance and emphasis on sound web advertising practices as being instrumental in the firm's new Google Partner status.
"Mariel ensures that our team delivers exceptional online advertising while staying informed of the latest developments in search engine best practices," Melis said. "Search engines are continually changing their algorithms and policies, and it's vitally important that everyone on our team is up to date with the latest developments in the field. Mariel ensures that each of our team members understands the latest developments and puts them into practice for our customers."
Search engine marketing and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising are vital and growing parts of their clients' marketing mix. "Online advertising provides a very cost-effective way to target potential clients and deliver your message at precisely the moment when they are most receptive, and it plays a key role in any successful online marketing strategy," Jaramillo said.
Melis plans to further develop and expand Construction Marketing's online advertising capabilities in the years ahead. Melis stated that "Mariel's close supervision of our online advertising and web strategy approach has meant that the firm is better positioned than ever before to provide world-class marketing and advertising services to our construction clients worldwide."
Construction Marketing Inc. is a full-service marketing, advertising, and marketing consulting firm that exclusively serves the construction industry. The firm offers a complete suite of marketing, advertising and branding services that include online and print advertising, website design, printed materials, trade show marketing, public relations and social media management. Construction Marketing is based in Sarasota, Florida, and serves clients throughout the United States and around the globe.
For more information about Construction Marketing, see http://www.construction.marketing.
