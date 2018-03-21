2018 St. Louis Women of Achievement Announced

From nonprofit founders to lifelong volunteers, 10 extraordinary women to be recognized for their outstanding commitment to volunteer service and leadership

-- Women of Achievement is pleased to announce the—a selection of 10 extraordinary volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan region.The St. Louis Women of Achievement Award, which was founded in 1955, is thewhose sole mission is to honor and recognize the volunteer service and volunteer leadership of women.The 10 honorees will be recognized at theon Tuesday, May 15 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the luncheon runs until 1:30 p.m. This year's luncheon chair is Phyllis Langsdorf (Class of 2014) and the vice chair is Eva Frazer, M.D. (Class of 2014). Luncheon reservations are $60 per person and can be made online ator by contacting Women of Achievement at 314.896.4962 or woastlouis@gmail.com.The 2018 Class of Honorees includes:— Civic Responsibility— Community Betterment— Humanitarian Concerns— Caring and Compassion— Multicultural Awareness— Music Therapy Advocacy— Family Empowerment— Social Enterprise— Social Justice— Impactful Leadership"The Women of Achievement Class of 2018 is a strong, inspiring group of women who have decades upon decades of impactful volunteerism,"said Women of Achievement President(Class of 2006). "It's truly an honor for us to recognize these outstanding women and highlight the many years and many ways they've donated their time, energy, talent and leadership to enhance our region's nonprofits and make a noticeable difference in the community.""The annual luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis is our special way of celebrating the honorees alongside their families, friends, civic and community leaders, and nonprofit organizations they volunteer with," said, chair of the 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon. "Not only do the honorees receive their awards and enjoy a gourmet lunch, but we also feature a 30-minute video about the honorees and their history of volunteer service. It's a touching gesture that reminds us of the power and unity in volunteering."Women of Achievement honorees are selected from nominations from the St. Louis metropolitan area, including Metro East Illinois, who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career. Women of Achievement considers nominees with significant volunteer impact in areas such as, but not limited to, education, arts, health and human services, youth and family, philanthropy, social justice and advocacy. For additional information about the awards, luncheon and honorees, please visit www.woastl.org.Presenting Sponsors: KMOX Radio, Ladue News and St. Louis Post-DispatchPlatinum Sponsors: Centene Charitable Foundation, World Wide Technology, Inc. and The Steward Family FoundationGold Sponsors: Ameren, Carnival Corporation, CPG, Emerson, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Garden View Care Center, The Gatesworth, Maryville University, Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis, Neiman Marcus, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, St. Louis Cardinals, Thompson Coburn LLP, Washington University in St. Louis, and Wells Fargo AdvisorsSilver Sponsors: Marian Nunn & Tom Wendel and Simon FoundationBronze Sponsors: Albarré Jewelry/Barry & Myra Sherman, Arcturis, Mr. & Mrs. Stephen F. Brauer, Clark-Fox Family Foundation, Clearent LLC, David Mason & Associates, The Delmar Gardens Family, Edward Jones, First Bank, Marilyn Fox, NISA Investment Advisors, LLC, On the Run by Wallis Companies, Parkcrest Plastic Surgery, Mary Pillsbury, Stinson Leonard Street LLP, Julie Thomas Sward of Moneta Group, Technology Partners, and West County Radiological Group.In 1955, the St. Louis-Globe Democrat newspaper created an awards program that became known as the Women of Achievement Award, to recognize and honor the achievements of women who, through their volunteer efforts, have demonstrated their dedication and commitment to improving the quality of life in the St. Louis community. The St. Louis Women of Achievement organization, a 501c3, not-for-profit organization, was established in 1993 by former Women of Achievement who wanted to ensure the longevity of the award for future generations of St. Louis area women. The organization's Board of Directors, comprised of past recipients of the award, continue to plan and implement the nomination, selection and award presentation process ensuring that this award will continue to enhance and honor the women volunteers in the St. Louis metropolitan region who positively impact the community, for many years to come. For more information visit the Women of Achievement website at