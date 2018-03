Is Your Skincare a Fertility Killer?

Spread the Word

-- Chelsey Wang Skincare with No Secrets announced the release of their highly anticipated all-natural skincare line. CW Beauty features a full collection of products including Clarifying Facial Toner, Calming Facial Oil, Luminous Facial Clay and Deep Cleansing Oil Wash. The majority of skincare products that litter the shelves today contain gross preservatives such as BHA and BHT that have the potential to cause infertility, asthma and potentially even cancer. These synthetics have also been linked to hormone disruption."If women really knew the truth about the ingredients that are included in most of their favorite beauty products today their faces would turn green," said Chelsey Wang, CW Creator. "To be completely honest, it's disgusting and should not be allowed, a new standard had to be set so I created a collection for women that was undeniably natural, with justified ingredients that everyone could understand."The CW Collection is both mindful and conscious. With the launch of her most extensive beauty collection yet Chelsey Wang has delivered, using only the highest quality, organic, vegan ingredients making it the most reliable and trustworthy skincare line available. "I think all women would agree that their favorite cleansing wash isn't worth the risk of losing their fertility over," said Wang. Knowledge is power."Created in 2014, husband and wife team Rob and Chelsey Wang started CW Skincare with No Secrets out of a desire to grow public awareness of nasty chemical and synthetic ingredients that have found their way into a majority of mainstream products today while offering high quality, safe and effective alternatives. All Chelsey Wang products are organic, cruelty-free and always vegan.# # #Porsha Clark, Marketing ManagerOffice: (805) 308-0387 Porsha@ChelseyWang.com

