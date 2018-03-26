 
Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

Danielian Associates Announces Retirement Of Joe Digrado, Aia

Celebrating a career spanning nearly 22 years with Danielian, award-winning architect Joe Digrado, AIA set to retire on March 30, 2018 surrounded by family, colleagues, and clients.
 
 
Joe V. Digrado, AIA
Joe V. Digrado, AIA
 
IRVINE, Calif. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Danielian Associates today announced the retirement of Joe Digrado, AIA. Digrado joined the firm in 1996 and ascended through DA's design studio ranks quickly, ultimately becoming a Senior Associate and Senior Designer.

Digrado's retirement will mark the sunset of a remarkable career in design and architecture. Throughout his time with Danielian, Joe led the design team on a number of noteworthy projects including: Montage at Mission Hills, Tour D'Elegance, Windermere Village, Royal Oaks, Springhouse at Pavilion Park, Terra Lago Clubhouse, Olympia Ridge, Harper at Beacon Park to name just a few. He held significant project design and leadership responsibilities for many years, mentored current principals, and always cared deeply for everyone that worked at Danielian.

"Looking back over the past 22 years of my career here at Danielian Associates, it has been my absolute honor and pleasure to design homes while working alongside so many amazing clients who have become friends," said Joe Digrado. "The team has many exciting projects currently on the boards and has kicked the R&D Studio into high gear. It is truly an exciting time here at Danielian, which also made my decision to retire that much harder."

"Joseph Digrado's contributions to Danielian Associates over the years have been significant and we deeply appreciate all that he has done for our team," said John Danielian, AIA, Principal at Danielian Associates. "While we are saddened that he will be leaving us on a full-time basis, we are grateful that he will continue to support us in a consulting role."

About Danielian Associates

Led by a new generation of architects, Danielian Associates continues to earn esteem as one of the world's most sought-after residential architecture and planning firms. For 50 years, the Danielian team has planned and designed trend-setting, forward-thinking homes and sustainable communities in 44 states and 15 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.danielian.com

Page Updated Last on: Mar 26, 2018
Click to Share