News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Historic Restaurants of Tucson
Local author Rita Connelly will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Rita Connelly will be available to sign copies of book
Tucson's culinary journey began thousands of years ago, when Native American tribes developed an agricultural base along the Santa Cruz River. In modern times, restaurants ranging from tiny taquerias to fine dining spaces all contributed to the local food culture. El Charro, serving Mexican cuisine since 1922, still attracts crowds from all over. Folks head straight to Pat's for a hot dog, Lucky Wishbone for some fried chicken or eegee's for a grinder and a cold, frosty drink. On any given night, the patio at El Corral is filled with diners anticipating their famous prime rib and tamale pie. Local food writer Rita Connelly brings to life the stories of beloved eateries that have endured for decades and continue to delight with incredible flavors.
About the Author:
Rita Connelly has lived in Tucson since 1979 with her husband, John, and daughter, Riene. Somewhere in her travels, she earned a BA in education from the University of Arizona. She worked as a restaurant reviewer for the Tucson Weekly for ten years. During that time, she acted as a judge for hot dog, wine, tequila, salsa, chocolate and pie competitions. Her book, Lost Restaurants of Tucson, was published in 2015. She chronicles her food adventures in her blog, thewellfedfoodieblog@
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
7325 N. Lacholla Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85741
When: Sunday, April 8th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Historic Restaurants of Tucson
by Rita Connelly
ISBN: 978-1-
$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse