The Victorville Barnes & Noble Will Host a Local Author Book Signing on Sunday, April 8th
Local authors Gary Drylie and Kenneth Drylie will be available to sign copies of books
The Victorville Barnes & Noble will be hosting a Local Author Book Signing on Sunday, April 8th at 1:00pm. Two Arcadia Publishing & The History Press books will be featured in this event. Gary Drylie, author of Hesperia, and Kenneth Drylie, author of The National Training Center and Fort Irwin will be at Barnes & Noble to sign copies of their local history books. Stop by to get your copies signed!
The National Training Center and Fort Irwin
The National Training Center (NTC) and Fort Irwin occupies 1,200 acres in a remote part of the Mojave Desert. Over 35 miles from the nearest town, the NTC is the only training area in the United States with enough land to conduct full brigade-on-brigade armored combat training. The area was designated as the Mojave Anti-Aircraft Range in 1941 and later renamed Camp Irwin in honor of Maj. Gen. George LeRoy Irwin, commander of the 57th Field Artillery Brigade in World War I. Fort Irwin has been pivotal in training the armed forces for every conflict since World War II and played an important role in the exploration of space. Today, the National Training Center at Fort Irwin serves as the premier training area for US forces preparing to deploy to combat areas anywhere in the world.
Hesperia
Set at the top of the Cajon Pass in the High Desert of Southern California, Hesperia was built on the spirit and strength of character of American frontiersmen. From the time of the first documented travelers through the area in the late 1700s and continuing into the 1900s, the region has been a place of innovation and magnificent feats, where men have traveled through to new lands for a new start, striking it rich or making that big business deal in a new frontier. Named for Hesperus, the Greek god of the evening star in the West, Hesperia has proven to be a place of resilience and perseverance. The second largest land purchase in the western United States became the original Hesperia land holdings. In many areas, the people of Hesperia might be considered trendsetters, and Hesperia a land before its time.
Join the authors for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
14400 Bear Valley Road, Suite 107
Victorville, CA 92392
When: Sunday, April 8th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
