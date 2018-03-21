News By Tag
Excellence, Recognized: GoransonBain & GoransonBain Ausley Attorneys Honored As Super Lawyers 2018
Austin, Dallas and Plano-based family lawyers rated as Texas Rising Stars.
In addition to the Rising Stars honor, Bain, Samler and Collins are being recognized as Up-and-Coming 100: Texas Rising Stars and Up-and-Coming 50: 2018 Women Texas Rising Stars.
"GoransonBain has long set the standard for recognition of outstanding lawyers," said Curtis W. Harrison II, managing partner. "We are proud of these inspiring women who continue to strengthen our professional reputation while staying true to our principles of providing clients with an approach that is smart, constructive and determined."
Specifically, the GoransonBain Texas family law attorneys selected for inclusion are:
· P. Lindley Bain, a Board-Certified Family Law attorney in the Austin office. Focusing on the future rather than the past, Lindley believes and counsels divorcing clients to strive for healthy, attainable goals. Lindley concentrates on financially complex divorces and high-conflict custody matters. She has been named a Texas Rising Star by Thomson Reuters for nine consecutive years.
· Angel J. Berbarie, a Board-Certified Family Law attorney in the Plano office, has been named a Rising Star for seven straight years. An extremely organized lawyer, Angel is experienced in managing cases with large assets. She is especially attuned to solving the financial needs of her clients, whether it is the spouse who must move forward without a breadwinner or the spouse who wants to make sure he or she is keeping a fair share of the estate they worked so hard to create.
· Hayley B. Collins, a family law attorney in the Plano office, who has earned the Rising Star professional accomplishment for four consecutive years. Hayley excels at connecting with clients to learn their stories and achieve outcomes that are best for their individual circumstances. Hayley's practice encompasses the broad range of family law, including contested custody and complex property cases.
· Britney Harrison Dieng, a family law attorney in the Dallas office, who is making her debut on the Rising Stars list. Britney is an experienced attorney who thrives on the personal touch of family law and the opportunity to guide clients through one of the most difficult times of life. Combining the advocate and counselor sides of being an attorney, she builds trust with clients and makes them feel comfortable. Most importantly, she strives to resolve marital issues while preserving respectful relationships.
· Kelly Caperton Fischer, a skilled collaborative divorce lawyer in the Austin office. This is her fifth appearance on the Rising Star list. Kelly excels at finding creative solutions to family law matters including property and child-related issues. Understanding that each family is unique, she helps clients make wise long-term decisions for their families, including effective co-parenting plans, possession schedules that work for that specific family, and creative property settlements.
· Kathryn F. Samler, a family law attorney in the Dallas office. To families going through divorce and child custody issues, Katie provides a goal-oriented approach to achieve favorable outcomes for her clients and their families. She also has unique experience and background guiding families in cases involving sensitive issues that require a well-planned and strategic approach, including cases involving a personality disorders and substance abuse issues. She has been selected as a Texas Rising Star for five years.
The Texas Rising Stars annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. It includes attorneys who are 40 or under, or who have been practicing for ten years or less. The list of Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars is featured in the April 2018 issue of Texas Monthly.
About Super Lawyers
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit http://www.superlawyers.com/
About GoransonBain, PLLC and GoransonBain Ausley
GoransonBain (http://www.gbfamilylaw.com/
Since its inception, GoransonBain has fostered a constructive atmosphere and strategic approach to help client's controls costs, minimize the disruption to their daily lives and achieve the best possible outcome. The firm's team of attorneys, including three former family court judges, offers clients comprehensive experience and perspectives to work towards an efficient resolution in complex situations. Services encompass virtually every facet of family law, including divorce, asset identification and valuation, complex property matters, collaborative law, mediation, premarital and postmarital agreements, child custody and visitation, property division, child support, adoption, paternity, and same-sex legal issues. For the past five years, U.S. News & World Report named GoransonBain a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News - Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.
In 2016, GoransonBain was named a Top Workplace (http://apps.dallasnews.com/
