Ready, Set, Road Show! Southern Ocean Chamber prepares for party planning tour April 22
Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce prepares for its 10th annual self guided wedding and party planning event, that is packed with professionals, giveaways and one of a kind access for all things needed to throwing a celebration
Hundreds have already registered on line through the chamber's www.visitLBIregion.com site for the Sunday April 22 event, that begins with check in at 9 o clock in the morning at The Mainland at Holiday Inn 151 Rt 72 E Manahawkin. Pre registration online is highly recommended, so attendees can pick up their tour materials, enjoy a complimentary breakfast and hit the road to their suggested routes. The six showcases that are filled with party professionals are Daymark, Brant Beach Yacht Club, Sea Shell Resort, Surf City Yacht Club, Parker's Garage and Surf City Hotel. While visiting the showcases, make sure you get your prize pass validated for grand prize entry for Overnight stay, Broadway tickets and other goodies. Also during the event there are seven Tour only locations, which provide information on other venues include Carmen's Unique Beach Cuisine, The Plantation, Daddy Os, LBI Historic Museum, The Gables, The Arlington and Tucker's Tavern.
Find out more about this fabulous day, by going to www.visitLBIregion.com or following the LBI Wedding Road Show on Facebook and Instagram. The Southern Ocean Chamber always welcomes inquiries at their center located at 265 W Ninth Street, Ship Bottom NJ or by contacting 609 494 7211 or info@sochamber.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 26, 2018