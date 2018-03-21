 
Oxford Communications Announces Two New Hires

Jonathan Schlicher and Greg Crowell join Oxford Communication's growing team.
 
 
LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Oxford Communications is growing its creative and digital teams with the addition of two exemplary new staff members: Jonathan Schlicher, Copywriter, and Greg Crowell, Web Developer.

Jonathan Schlicher is an award-winning copywriter from the Philadelphia region who brings nearly 25 years of industry experience.   His clever and thought-provoking writing has enhanced national campaigns for industries such as healthcare, transportation, education and retail.

Greg Crowell joins Oxford's already expansive digital team as a full stack web developer.  Greg's creative edge paired with expertise in a wide variety of coding languages allows Oxford to expand digital capabilities and solutions to their clients.

"These positions were created to meet the growing demand of our clients and our industry," says Chuck Whitmore, Oxford's co-owner and chief creative officer.  "At Oxford, we stay ahead of the curve by anticipating the evolution of advertising and marketing.  By growing our team with experts such as Jonathan and Greg, we can take our clients' campaigns to the next level."

About Oxford Communications: Located in Lambertville, NJ, Oxford is a next-generation marketing solutions firm offering branding, strategic planning and digital services for regional, national and international clients. Founded in 1986, Oxford was recently recognized by New Jersey Business as the sixth largest marketing firm in the state.

For more information visit: www.oxfordcommunications.com or www.Facebook.com/Oxford.Communications

Contact:

Kendra Thatcher, Public Relations for Oxford Communications

Phone: (215)526-7359 Email: kthatcher@oxfordcommunications.com

Kendra Thatcher, Public Relations
***@oxfordcommunications.com
