Oxford Communications Announces Two New Hires

-- Oxford Communications is growing its creative and digital teams with the addition of two exemplary new staff members: Jonathan Schlicher, Copywriter, and Greg Crowell, Web Developer.Jonathan Schlicher is an award-winning copywriter from the Philadelphia region who brings nearly 25 years of industry experience. His clever and thought-provoking writing has enhanced national campaigns for industries such as healthcare, transportation, education and retail.Greg Crowell joins Oxford's already expansive digital team as a full stack web developer. Greg's creative edge paired with expertise in a wide variety of coding languages allows Oxford to expand digital capabilities and solutions to their clients."These positions were created to meet the growing demand of our clients and our industry," says Chuck Whitmore, Oxford's co-owner and chief creative officer. "At Oxford, we stay ahead of the curve by anticipating the evolution of advertising and marketing. By growing our team with experts such as Jonathan and Greg, we can take our clients' campaigns to the next level."For more information visit: www.oxfordcommunications.com or www.Facebook.com/ Oxford.Communications Contact:Kendra Thatcher, Public Relations for Oxford CommunicationsPhone: (215)526-7359 Email: kthatcher@oxfordcommunications.com