Major Credit Bureaus Removing Tax Liens from Credit Reports
TransUnion and other credit reporting agencies will cease tax lien information in their reports, but clients can still obtain this information through County Civil Reports
The other two major credit bureaus involved in the NCAP, Equifax and Experian, are also expected to remove tax liens from their reports starting in April. As a result, clients of AAA Credit Screening Services will no longer see tax liens on the credit reports they order after April.
Tax liens can indicate potential wage garnishment, which can negatively affect an individual's ability to pay new debts despite an income and debt level that would suggest otherwise.
Clients of AAA Credit Screening Services who are concerned about this potential gap in reporting can be assured that all consumer tax lien information is conveyed to them by ordering a County Civil Report, which will provide information about claims, suits and judgments filed by individuals or corporations against other private parties or corporations.
For more information regarding how the removal of tax liens from credit reports can affect you or to inquire about ordering County Civil Reports, call AAA Credit Screening toll free at 1-888-282-0447 or visit https://www.aaacredit.net
AAA Credit Screening Services
***@aaacredit.net
