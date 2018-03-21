News By Tag
Quassy Amusement Park Set To Open For 110th Season On April 28
Category 5 Rapids Extreme Waterslides will make their debut May 26 when Splash Away Bay waterpark opens
Quassy Amusement & Waterpark here will be celebrating its 110th season of operation and opens the amusement ride area of the park on Saturday, April 28, with a $45 carload special. Up to 10 persons in one car receive an all-day ride wristband for only $45 with parking included. The carload special will also be offered on Sunday, April 29, and will include the park's annual egg hunt for prizes at 3 p.m.. The weekend benefits the Greater Waterbury Campership Fund, a community service event the park has staged for decades.
"Park enthusiasts will certainly be in line opening day for their first ride of the year on Wooden Warrior (roller coaster)," noted Eric Anderson, a park owner. "Of course, the big news this year is the addition of the Category 5 Rapids waterslides in Splash Away Bay (waterpark). They'll open Memorial Day weekend along with the rest of the waterpark and Quassy Beach."
Major Addition
The new three-slide complex, set to makes its debut on Saturday, May 26, represents the largest single investment in the park's history.
With a combined length of more than 1,000 feet, the water raft rides bring to 15 the number of slides in Quassy's Splash Away Bay.
Construction of the mammoth slides began last September and was completed in late December.
In addition to the new slides, Quassy also constructed Splash Away Bay Café overlooking Lake Quassapaug. Guests at Quassy Beach and the waterpark will be able to purchase food and beverages at the café and enjoy seating on second floor patio.
Big Thrills On The New Slides
The new waterpark slides were provided by ProSlide Technology, Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. ProSlide was the vendor for the existing 12 slides at the attraction, which was first introduced in 2003 as Saturation Station, a modular water play area with two small slides. The new project is located in an area formally occupied by picnic tables on the north side of the property.
The largest of the three giant slides, which Quassy has named Torrent, is ProSlide's TORNADO 18, which will accommodate single and two-person rafts.
The patented funnel shape flushes riders up the TORNADO walls, oscillates each tube multiple times and generates the suspended-weightlessness sensation that is unique to ProSlide funnel rides.
After dropping into the funnel, riders are swept up the wall to the equator line, which is actually perpendicular to the ground. The ride creates the illusion of going over the edge and keeps even the craziest thrill enthusiasts returning for more.
Two gigantic PIPEline serpentine slides, named Quassy Rapids and Serpent, round out the three-ride attraction. The new slides all depart from one platform and conclude in runoff troughs near Saturation Station. The PIPEline slides are designed for single our two-rider rafts.
Quassy has planned a special kickoff event prior to the park's 11 a.m. opening on May 26. A limited number of tickets are available, which will include the opportunity to be among the first to ride the new waterslides.
Among Best Coasters In The World
Since making its debut in 2011, Wooden Warrior has been rated among the top 50 wood coasters in the world.
In one of the most recent polls, ElloCoaster, an online magazine devoted to coasters and theme parks, Wooden Warrior placed 30th in the results.
"We were certainly delighted to see our ride ranked so highly by coaster enthusiasts,"
"The ballot showcases the good coasters, just not the well-known ones," ElloCoaster Editor Jim Winslett noted. "I've ridden Wooden Warrior and I love that ride."
At 1,250 feet in length, Quassy's coaster made a strong showing as the majority of the rides in the top 50 were two and three times larger than Wooden Warrior.
The Quassy coaster has captured its share of awards over the past several years. The ride was named "Third Best New Ride" worldwide at Amusement Today's Golden Tickets Awards in 2011.
Another big honor came in 2012 when Warrior tied for 23rd place in the Best Roller Coaster Poll. The ballot ranked 168 operating wooden coasters at parks around the world. Wisconsin coaster guru Mitch Hawker, who started the poll in 1994, announced his findings tallied from 635 coaster buffs who participated.
Hawker's 2013 poll put Warrior at 38th spot, keeping it among the top 50 even with a crop of new huge coasters making their debut.
Wooden Warrior has also remained among the top 50 wood coasters in Amusement Today's annual Golden Ticket Awards balloting since the ride's debut..
About The Ride
Wooden Warrior was the first small family coaster in the portfolio of The Gravity Group of Cincinnati, Ohio, designer of the thrill ride.
The coaster has a track length of 1,250 feet and a maximum height of 35 feet. Due to the topography at the park, the coaster actually drops more than 40 feet along its course with a number of exciting airtime hills and a tunneled turnaround.
The ride also features a state-of-the-
A complete history of the roller coasters at Quassy will appear in a full color magazine commemorating the park's 110th anniversary. The publication will be released in May and will be available free of charge to guests.
Birthday parties, catered events, school educational fieldtrips and other functions are currently being booked for the season. Call 203-758-2913 or visit www.quassy.com for more information.
